Jennifer Lopez’s mom rips into Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ reunion claims in resurfaced video after his arrest: Watch

Nearly a decade ago, Jennifer Lopez’s mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, made her feelings clear about hip hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and those sentiments are once again in the spotlight. Following Diddy’s recent arrest on charges including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, a 2015 clip has resurfaced Rodriguez’s disdain for the claims of a romantic reunion of the former lovebirds after the host asks Lopez, “I could always see you getting back with Puffy in a little way.” Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Jennifer Lopez's relationship from 1999 to 2001 was tumultuous, marred by threats and cheating suspicions.(File Image)

JLO’s mom brutally dismisses Diddy's reconciliation claims

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, now facing serious allegations including rape, trafficking, and battery, will go down in history as just another disgraced figure. However, before this scandal, the once-celebrated music mogul had high-profile relationships, including with the star Jennifer Lopez.

Rodriguez, Lopez's mother, had previously ruled out any possibility of reconciliation between her daughter and Combs, who dated from 1999 to 2001. Her comments, made during a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, came in response to Williams' suggestion that Lopez and Combs might reunite. Lopez, while amused by the idea, seemed unbothered.

In the video, Lopez recalled Williams' previous suggestion, indicating that she had heard it before. Williams continued to press the idea, saying they should get back together forever. Lopez pointed out her mom, who was sitting right in front of them in the audience seat, to get everyone's attention. With a serious expression, Rodriguez made a clear gesture of disapproval, appearing to mouth “It's done.”

Lopez then tried to lighten the mood by commenting on the audience’s enthusiastic reaction, saying, “First of all, it’s crazy that everybody came alive! They all had something to say.” Williams acknowledged the crowd’s opinions, to which Lopez humorously agreed, “Yes! It’s funny to me.”

“All right, so no Puffy,” Williams finally acknowledged, to which Lopez confirmed, “No Puffy.”

JLO and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ controversial relationship

The infamous incident occurred in December 1999 when Jennifer Lopez, then dating Sean "Diddy" Combs, was involved in a shooting at a New York City nightclub. The couple fled the scene, prompting a police chase that ultimately led to their arrest. Despite spending 14 hours in a holding cell, Lopez was released without charges. Diddy was also released without any hassle.

According to Page Six, then-New York Police Department Detective Derrick Parker recalled that Lopez's mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, showed up at the police station after what happened. "Her mom was screaming at J.Lo in Spanish, clearly upset," Parker said. He continued, “I heard her say, 'I told you not to get involved with [him].'”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to remain behind jail

For unversed, new text messages came out Wednesday in the case against Sean "Diddy" Combs for sex trafficking, making Judge Andrew Carter, Jr. decide that Combs should stay in jail until his trial, according to the POST. The judge deemed Combs’ offer of home detention with electronic monitoring on $50 million bail as "insufficient," maintaining a prior ruling to keep him remanded.