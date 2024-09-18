‘Innocent’ Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs will ‘fight this to the end,’ laywer says: ‘He’s not afraid’

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, said the music mogul is a “fighter” who is innocent of the crimes he has been accused of. Agnifilo’s comments came after Diddy’s arraignment on Tuesday, September 17. ‘Innocent’ Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ will ‘fight this to the end,’ laywer says(AFP/ ANGELA WEISS)

“Mr. Combs is a fighter. He’s going to fight this to the end. He’s innocent," Agnifilo said outside of court, New York Post reported.

"He came to New York to establish his innocence. He’s not afraid, he’s not afraid of the charges. There’s nothing that the government said in their presentation today that chances anyone’s mind about anything,” he continued.

"He’s been looking forward to this day; he’s been looking forward to clearing his name, and he’s going to clear his name. We’re going to stand by his side as he does,” Agnifilo added.

Agnifilo confirmed that they will be appealing the judge's decision to hold Diddy without bail. The rap mogul is being held without bail, currently pending trial for sex trafficking and racketeering.

What Marc Agnifilo previously said

Agnifilo previously told the court that his client flew from Miami to New York on September 5 on his suggestion. Agnifilo said he made the suggestion after meeting with prosecutors and realising an indictment could be coming. He also said he took Diddy’s passport in April and notified the feds.

Agnifilo claimed that he had kept the feds updated about Diddy’s whereabouts in the past few months. “He went on a white water rafting trip, we sent them an email," the lawyer said, adding that Diddy “has come to New York to turn himself in.”

On Tuesday, federal prosecutors told a Manhattan judge that Diddy is a "serial abuser and serial obstructor" and demanded that he be jailed pending his sex-trafficking trial. The prosecutor told Magistrate Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky that Diddy is an "extreme danger to the community" who abused women, and even threatened and tried to bribe witnesses.