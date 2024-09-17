Ben Affleck ‘could not keep his hands off’ Jennifer Lopez at brunch amid divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez met for a brunch on Saturday where the former “could not keep his hands off” the former. Ben Affleck could not keep his hands to himself at brunch with his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Allison Dinner/File Photo(REUTERS)

The Batman actor wanted to meet Lopez at the Beverley Hills hotel for a meal to show that they are friends even after the divorce and to take a few pictures together. However, he could not keep his hands to himself with the On The Floor singer, per Page Six.

Ben Affleck still attracted to Jennifer Lopez

The would-be former couple was at the famous Polo Lounge in Beverley Hills for brunch with their children on Saturday, where Affleck and Lopez were spotted “holding hands and kissing” each other. A source revealed to the media outlet that it was the Argo director’s idea to have a meet at the highly famed place in hopes of getting pictures of them together snapped.

Affleck did not reel in the possibility that he would find his estranged wife impossible to resist, said a source to the media outlet. The source explained, “could not keep his hands off. They have always had a lot of sexual chemistry. That was not planned. They are still attracted to one another.”

The source added, “It was Ben Affleck’s idea to meet there. He wanted to show that they are friendly exes.” He explained, “He wanted those photos. You go there when you want to be seen. Paparazzi hang out there.”

The Gigli actors were also spotted having an intense conversation in the car right outside the hotel. At the brunch, two of Affleck’s children, Samuel and Seraphina and Lopez’s twins Emma and Max were also present. Affleck’s eldest daughter, Violet, did not join in as she recently enrolled in college.

No reconciliation between Affleck and Lopez

A source revealed to People, “[Lopez is] trying to be friendly with Ben. They are still moving forward with the divorce though.” Lopez filed for divorce on the day that also marked the second anniversary of their Georgian nuptials. A source revealed earlier that this was the Ain’t Your Mama singer’s way to “take a stand” amid the split and she cited the reasons for divorce as irreconcilable differences.

At the brunch meet-up, maybe Lopez ironically wore her wedding ring on her pinky finger and the ‘Jennifer’ ring on her ring finger. A source told to People, “A divorce is never easy, but Jennifer doesn’t want to be selfish about it. The kids always got along and have fun together. It makes her happy seeing the kids happy together. Happy kids are her priority.” The day after the brunch, on Sunday, Lopez was snapped smiling at a friend’s home in Los Angeles.