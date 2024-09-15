Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seen kissing, holding hands amid divorce filing; enjoy brunch with kids: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who recently filed for divorce and have been living separately for months now, were spotted together on a romantic outing. The estranged couple was seen enjoying brunch with their children at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, where they were reportedly seen kissing and even holding hands. Ben Affleck's friend reveals the actor is "happy" after divorce from Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo(REUTERS)

The unusual outing and reunion of the stars, who usually kept a low profile and stayed away from each other in the past few months, has sparked speculation of a Bennifer reconciliation.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seen kissing and holding hands

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoyed a fun outing and family time together on September 14 in Beverly Hills, Calif. despite their ongoing divorce proceedings.

According to Page Six, a source revealed that "Ben and JLo are currently at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel holding hands and kissing. The kids are with them, but at a separate table." Additionally, the pair were observed engaged in a deep and intense conversation in a parked car outside the hotel, though the details of their discussion remain undisclosed.

Jen and Ben reunite

Prior to this, the Gigli co-stars only briefly reunited on Affleck’s birthday at his Brentwood rental and had a few awkward clashes in their shared Los Angeles office during the promotion and preparation for their project Unstoppable ahead of its premiere at TIFF. Affleck avoided attending the festival, while Matt Damon accompanied JLo, who debuted her sassy style sans Affleck’s tattoo on her ribs.

On Saturday, Lopez wore a long-sleeved black crop top and flared dark-wash jeans for their outing, while Affleck sported a blue button-down shirt and jeans with Nike sneakers. The Atlas star also flaunted her engagement ring alongside her signature Jennifer ring on her wedding finger.

Jennifer Garner joins Jen and Ben on a family outing

Lopez and Affleck were joined by their children, Seraphina and Samuel, along with Lopez's twins, Emme and Max, as they were seen entering the hotel together. Affleck's eldest, Violet, was absent, reportedly having recently started college. Later, the family outing took a surprising turn when Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, was spotted leaving the hotel with her kids after brunch.

The unexpected outing comes after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce on the couple's second wedding anniversary. In August, the singer formally requested a judge to restore her legal name to "Jennifer Lynn Lopez" from "Jennifer Lynn Affleck," having adopted the actor's last name when they got married in 2022 after rekindling their decade-old romance.

Meanwhile, Affleck, who has been rumoured to have been spending time with Kick Kennedy, has since moved to a $20 million mansion in LA while Lopez, on the other hand, has been actively searching for a new home.