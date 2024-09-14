Dave Grohl’s secret romance with ‘alt porn goddess’ questioned amid cheating scandal and welcoming baby

The Foo Fighters frontman, Dave Grohl, has found himself at the centre of controversy spotlighting his personal life and relationships. Amid allegations of infidelity and the birth of a child outside of his marriage, Dave Grohl's long-term relationship with a woman in the adult film industry has come under intense scrutiny. The musician shocked his fans on Tuesday when he revealed welcoming a child outside of his 21-year marriage to Jordyn Blum. Dave Grohl, right, and Jordyn Blum arrive at the 65th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. Photo by Chris Pizzello/AP

Dave Grohl’s relationship with ‘alt porn goddess’

Grohl is accused of getting close to Annaliese Neilsen, a Los Angeles hipster who ran a porn website. Reports suggest he visited her shared house and generously paid her bills, according to a source who recently spoke to The Post.

The report cited Neilsen’s former roommate, Tyler Ammons, who witnessed them getting “cozy” in 2018. Ammons chose to leave the room, finding it “very weird” to see them “very close on the couch.” He recalled feeling “uncomfortable” knowing Grohl had a family and children.

“I obviously knew who he was when I walked in,” he said in his statement to the news outlet, stressing that he “left” the living room of their Highland Park home after witnessing the moment.

“It was casually a thing the whole time [we lived together]. She would leave and go see him. She was going to go on tour with them around 2019,” he added. Ammons further claimed that Dave Grohl would often drop by their place and that Nielsen would often leave to hang out with the musician and even thought about going on tour with him in 2021.

Annaliese Neilsen responds to Grohl’s baby claims

Lara Neilsen, who goes by Annaliese Neilsen, clarified to The Post that she is not the mother of Dave Grohl’s baby he recently;y announced being blessed of and whom he fathered outside his 21-year marriage to Jordyn Blum, 48. When questioned about a possible affair with Grohl, Neilsen stated, “That’s someone I had a short-term friendship with through mutual acquaintances. I have nothing to add except that these claims are completely false.”

The founder of God's Girls, a website known for its tattooed models, was once reportedly quite proud of her connection to the singer. According to a source, she would often share photos and stories about their past relationship, claiming it had lasted for years. The source added, “She would brag about how he paid for all her bills, and it was like, 'Why are you even telling us this?”

Grohl admits cheating on wife as he welcomes newborn

On Tuesday, the Learn to Fly crooner publicly confessed to having an extramarital affair and fathering a child outside of his marriage. In a surprising social media post, the 55-year-old revealed that he is now working to rebuild the trust of his wife, Jordyn Blum, and their three children.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” Grohl wrote in an Instagram post. “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness,” he added.