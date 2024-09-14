Tom Cruise's jaw-dropping paycheck for 2024 Olympics motor stunt revealed: ‘No way we are getting this…’

Tom Cruise’s epic motorbike stunt at the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony left everyone stunned—mostly because he earned absolutely nothing for it. The revelation came from the president and chairman of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, who discussed Cruise's involvement in the epic closing stunt during a recent panel discussion. Tom Cruise rides a motorbike with the Olympic flag attached during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. AP/PTI(AP08_12_2024_000073B)(AP)

Cruise made a dramatic leap at Paris Olympics, eliciting gasps from spectators as he dropped 50 meters to the floor of the Stade de France.

How much did Tom Cruise get paid for the Olympic stunt?

It’s a mission impossible in every sense. Cruise's jaw-dropping motorcycle stunt at the Paris Olympics came with a jaw-dropping price tag: zero dollars. During the CNBC x Boardroom: Game Plan panel at the Fairmont Miramar hotel in Santa Monica, Casey Wasserman, president and chairman of the 2028 Games in Los Angeles, revealed the details nearly a month after the 62-year-old left everyone stunned with his daring stunt.

“He finished filming Mission: Impossible at 6 p.m. in London, caught a plane, and landed in LA at 4 a.m. to shoot the scene where he pulls onto a military plane,” Wasserman disclosed, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Even though Cruise hasn't said anything about his pre-recorded stunt for the event, TMZ mentioned that the action hero was the one who went up to the committee and showed interest in the project. Wasserman praised Cruise, noting that “every step of the way, [Cruise] got more involved and more engaged,” ultimately performing the pre-taped stunt for free.

Inside Tom Cruise’s Paris Olympics stunt

Cruise filmed a pre-recorded segment where he rode a bike near the Eiffel Tower, boarded a plane, and skydived over the Hollywood Hills. Carrying a flag from LA Mayor Karen Bass and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, Cruise rode through Paris, passing by various US Olympians. The flag was carried through the city, eventually reaching a beach party where famous LA musicians performed. The Magnolia star surprised everyone by wrapping up the Paris Olympics and passing the torch to LA, which is going to host the next Summer Games.

“We’re like, ‘Well, there’s no way we’re getting this. We’re going to get four hours of filming time. We’ll do the thing,” Wasserman added in his statement to HR displaying his shock and happiness over Cruise’s involvement. with the Hollywood sign, he’ll hand the thing off and he’s done. Maybe we’ll get the other stuff, and the rest will be just a stunt double,” he recalled, “about five minutes into the presentation, [Cruise] goes, ‘I’m in. But I’m only doing it if I get to do everything.”

The Top Gun star who was a regular to the Olympics this season and even watched Simone Biles compete, dazzled everyone with his performance at the closing ceremony on August 11.