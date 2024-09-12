Bluetooth earring company responds to Kamala Harris’s debate allegations; offers Trump to…

Amid a row of allegations by Republican supporters that Kamala Harris wore Bluetooth earrings disguised as pearls during her debate with Donald Trump, the company behind a similar accessory has weighed in. After the candidates clashed on ABC with their differing views on America’s pressing issues like the economy, Immigration etc, the Democratic presidential hopeful faced unfounded claims that her gold pearl earrings, believed to be from Tiffany’s, were actually smart audio devices from German startup NOVA. Trump supporters allege Kamala Harris wore Nova H1 earphones disguised as pearl earrings

Bluetooth earring company speaks out after Harris's claims

After Tuesday’s debate wrapped up and the public alongside the publication houses debated the winner, some Twitter users compared the earphones Kamala Harris wore to NOVA’s H1 model, alleging she might have been cheating. Speaking to the Just News and Forbes, Malte Iversen, managing director of NOVA's Icebach Sound, addressed the situation.

Iversen didn’t confirm or deny if Harris was wearing their product. “We’re not sure if Mrs. Harris had one of our earphones. The resemblance is notable, and while our product wasn’t specifically designed for presidential debates, it’s still suitable for such use,” he said to the Just News on Wednesday.

‘Male version coming soon’

Taking a playful jab at Kamala Harris’s opponent, Donald Trump, Iversen extended an offer to him for a fair game. “We’re currently developing a male version and will soon be able to offer it to the Trump campaign. Although, finding the right colour is tricky since orange doesn’t match well with many hues,” he quipped. For those wanting to buy the product, those are currently out of stock, according to the managing director who also mentioned that the company is facing difficulties, including a lawsuit from a Chinese tech firm over patent infringement.

“We are talking to investors in order to ramp up operations accordingly and are confident that we will ship again very soon.”

Was Kamala Harris wearing the earphone earrings?

For now, the claim remains utterly unsubstantiated and baseless, as the Vice President has been frequently seen wearing her pearl jewellery, which she attributes to her deep connection with her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA). Pearls are a significant symbol for AKA.

Harris was spotted rocking Tiffany & Co.'s South Sea Pearl Earrings, which are known for a pearl sitting on top of two gold rods. According to Forbes, the Nova H1 Audio Earrings look different, with just one clip instead of the double rod setup in Harris's earrings.