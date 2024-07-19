Tiffany Trump faces ridicule as dad Donald 'snubs' her and hubby Michael Boulos in viral video: ‘Her mistake was…’

Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday brought his family to the RNC in a show of solidarity ahead of the November 5 elections. While he delivered the longest convention speech in modern history last night in Milwaukee, a viral video shows that he snubbed his daughter Tiffany Trump who arrived at the event to support her father. Tiffany Trump, who was still beaming, reached over to touch Donald Trump's chest and seemed to be trying to give him a side kiss. However, she failed in her attempt and kissed the air instead.(GETTY IMAGES/AFP )

The 78-year-old ex-President gave under 93 minutes speech after accepting the Republican Party's nomination for the 2024 presidential race.

The video shared on X shows Tiffany Trump, 30, grinning at her father as she ascends steps to her seat at the grand event.

It seems like Trump gives his daughter a quick look before shifting his gaze. Tiffany, who was still beaming, reached over to touch Trump's chest and seemed to be trying to give him a side kiss. However, she failed in her attempt and kissed the air instead.

Tiffany then turned and walked back to her seat without responding. Her spouse, Michael Boulos, trailed behind her and it seems Trump did not meet him either.

The Recount posted the video on X with the caption, “Trump snubs his daughter Tiffany as she goes in for a kiss.” It has garnered over 2.2 million views so far.

Reacting to the video, one X user wrote: “Should have seen her moments ago when she was left out of the conversations going on between the family members, Vance, and others.”

“He might not remember who it is," another user reacted.

“Her mistake was to go to the convention,” a third user chimed in.

Tiffany Trump is daughter of Donald Trump and Marla Maples, to whom the former president was married between 1993 and 1999. In addition, he shares three children with Ivana Trump -- Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump Jr.

Moreover, Barron Trump, 18, is the youngest son of Trump and Melania, the former first lady and current spouse of the ex-president.

Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg calls Trump ‘badass’ after assassination attempt

Did Melania dodge Trump's kiss?

Melania Trump, who has mostly avoided the limelight in recent years, faced backlash on social media after she was purportedly seen "dodging" her husband's kiss at the end of his RNC speech.

When Trump moved in to give his Melania a kiss on the lips, it seemed that Melania "dodge" it, former White House bureau director Steve Herman wrote on X. Later, the duo exited the stage together.