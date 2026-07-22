After Trump's 'no arrest' remark, Zohran Mamdani calls on US govt to join ICC warrant against Netanyahu

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has called on the United States government to join the International Criminal Court (ICC) in its arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Mamdani had reportedly said in an interview that his administration was mulling over whether to arrest Netanyahu. (via REUTERS) Calling the Israeli PM a “war criminal”, a reference he has made repeatedly, Mamdani said Netanyahu was the “architect of a horrific genocide against the Palestinian people” in a video message posted to his official X handle. The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu in November 2024, accusing the Israeli leader of war crimes and crimes against humanity. However, given that the US is not a party to the ICC, it isn't legally bound to enforce its arrest warrants. Mamdani had sparked international friction after he reportedly said in an interview that his administration was mulling over whether to arrest Netanyahu. "I believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu belongs in The Hague," Mamdani told The New York Times, referring to the home of the UN International Court of Justice.

However, US President Donald Trump said later that Netanyahu would not be arrested anywhere in America. “Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form, while in the United States of America,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Monday. ‘Responsible for killing 73,000 people, maiming children’ In his message, Mamdani said “there is a reason” that Netanyahu has been issued an arrest warrant by the ICC. “He is responsible for the killing of more than 73,000 people. For the maiming of tens of thousands of children, as those who survive undergo amputation without anaesthesia,” the New York mayor stated. He further said that Israel had targeted neonatal hospitals and maternity care centres, and blocked food and aid for “countless people.”