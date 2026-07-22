Little Fire near Pleasanton explodes to 700 acres; check out Alameda county evacuation map, videos

Update: As of Tuesday night, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that the blaze in Pleasanton had expanded to 950 acres. In several areas of southeast Alameda County, evacuation orders were still in force. Scary videos have emerged as firefighters battle the rapidly spreading Little Fire in California's Alameda County. (Unsplash)

The Little Fire was just 10% contained and was still burning close to Vallecitos and Little Valley roads in the rural southeast.

Initial report: Scary videos have emerged as firefighters battle the rapidly spreading Little Fire in California's Alameda County. The blaze, burning near Sunol and threatening parts of Pleasanton, had grown to about 700 acres with 0% containment by Tuesday evening.

Officials warned that dry vegetation, low humidity and gusty winds were fueling extreme fire behavior.

The fire, officially named the Little Fire, broke out around 2:45 pm near Vallecitos Road and Little Valley Road in the Sunol area, south of Pleasanton.

Fire crews from the Alameda County Fire Department, Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department and CAL FIRE quickly responded as flames spread across dry grasslands.