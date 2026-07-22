Reno fire update: New brush fire in Peavine as forward progress of blaze near Sparks stopped- check map
Reno's 11-acre Barron Fire was stopped Tuesday, but smoke persisted as a new 10-acre Peavine Fire broke out near Golden Valley in Washoe County.
The forward progress of the brushfire in Reno, Nevada, on Tuesday was stopped, the Reno Fire Department confirmed. The fire, which had grown to 11 acres, was dubbed the Barron Fire.
Even though the progress of the fire was stopped, embers continued to burn, with smoke seen in the areas of Reno and Sparks. But to compound the situation in both Reno and Sparks, another brush fire erupted in Peavine, just west of Golden Valley in Washoe County, Nevada.
According to Watch Duty, the fire is now 20 acres and is located south of Red Rock Road at the base of Peavine. The fire is being called "Peavine Fire" by the incident command.
Meanwhile, the blaze south of Sparks near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport was fully under control, the Reno Fire Department said in a statement on social media, jointly with the City of Reno.
"Reno Fire crews are on the scene of a fire near Alexander Lake Road, east of Double R Blvd, near the intersection of Maestro Drive," the department said. "Forward progress has been stopped, and crews are mopping up. No structures have been damaged.
"Double R Boulevard also remains closed from Double Diamond Parkway to Maestro Drive due to a vehicle accident RPD is working," the department added, asking people to avoid the area.
Peavine Fire Map: Check Areas Affected
The Peavine Fire, though not as close to Reno and Sparks as the earlier fire near the airport, is causing significant smoke in the area. The fire itself is located just south of the Sierra Nevada Zoological Park, off Virginia Street. Since it is a mountainous region with vegetation, no structural threats exist.
Here's a map of the fire, as seen on Watch Duty.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More