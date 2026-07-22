St. Jude hospital Memphis shooting reports: Lockdown amid active shooter claims; police on scene

Police in Memphis, Tennessee are on scene at a possible active shooter situation at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon. Multiple social media accounts are also reporting a possible shooting at the hospital on 262 Danny Thomas Place. Representational. (Unsplash)

Local media is reporting a massive police presence outside the hospital, along with other emergency vehicles. Reports suggest that people may have been shot, though authorities have not confirmed gunfire yet.

Videos of the incident were also shared on social media. Here's one photo shared by Memphis resident, Lucy Lui Bennett, which shows massive police presence outside the hospital in Memphis.

Local News outlet News 3 reported that along with Memphis Police, Highway State Patrol, Memphis Safe Task Force, and the National Guard are also at the scene of the incident.

William Blackwood Woodro, a Memphis based creator, shared a video of the scenes outside the hospital on Tuesday afternoon. Here's the video: