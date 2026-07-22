MrBeast gets married to Thea Booysen, shares first pics from wedding: ‘I found MrsBeast ❤️❤️❤️’
While Jimmy Donaldson wore a sleek white blazer with black slacks, Thea Booysen wore a gorgeous white wedding gown.
YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson, who is popularly known as MrBeast, got married to his longtime girlfriend, Thea Booysen, in an island wedding. Taking to Instagram, he shared a series of pictures from the ceremony featuring him and his newlywedded wife.
“I found MrsBeast ❤️❤️❤️” the YouTuber wrote. He then called it the best day of his life.
Who is MrBeast?
MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, is behind the most subscribed YouTube channel in the world. The American YouTuber is credited with pioneering a genre of YouTube videos that centres on expensive stunts.
Who is Thea Booysen?
Thea Booysen is a well-known YouTuber and Twitch streamer from South Africa. She also has two degrees, one in law and another in psychology. In addition to running her own channels, she had appeared on two of MrBeast‘s YouTube videos.
Following her wedding to Jimmy Donaldson, she has changed her name from Thea Booysen to Thea Donaldson.
What did the couple wear?
While the bride wore a gorgeous white gown by Nicole + Felicia Couture, the groom was seen sporting a tux by Ralph Lauren. Booysen’s hair was styled by Mikey Lu and her look was styled by Jeremy Noig, reported People.
Also Read: Photo tips: How to make your wedding look like a billion-dollar affair
Both 28-year-olds, the couple had an ‘intimate’ wedding at Richard Branson’s Necker Island. The event was attended by 70 friends and family members.
The wedding event kicked off on July 14 and lasted a week. Reportedly, the guests enjoyed a series of island activities, including kitesurfing and snorkelling.
The couple, after exchanging their vows, had their first dance to Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ song “Die With a Smile.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More