MrBeast gets married to Thea Booysen, shares first pics from wedding: ‘I found MrsBeast ❤️❤️❤️’

“I found MrsBeast ❤️❤️❤️” the YouTuber wrote. He then called it the best day of his life.

YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson, who is popularly known as MrBeast, got married to his longtime girlfriend, Thea Booysen, in an island wedding. Taking to Instagram, he shared a series of pictures from the ceremony featuring him and his newlywedded wife.

Who is MrBeast? MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, is behind the most subscribed YouTube channel in the world. The American YouTuber is credited with pioneering a genre of YouTube videos that centres on expensive stunts.

Who is Thea Booysen? Thea Booysen is a well-known YouTuber and Twitch streamer from South Africa. She also has two degrees, one in law and another in psychology. In addition to running her own channels, she had appeared on two of MrBeast‘s YouTube videos.

Following her wedding to Jimmy Donaldson, she has changed her name from Thea Booysen to Thea Donaldson.

What did the couple wear? While the bride wore a gorgeous white gown by Nicole + Felicia Couture, the groom was seen sporting a tux by Ralph Lauren. Booysen’s hair was styled by Mikey Lu and her look was styled by Jeremy Noig, reported People.

Also Read: Photo tips: How to make your wedding look like a billion-dollar affair

Both 28-year-olds, the couple had an ‘intimate’ wedding at Richard Branson’s Necker Island. The event was attended by 70 friends and family members.

The wedding event kicked off on July 14 and lasted a week. Reportedly, the guests enjoyed a series of island activities, including kitesurfing and snorkelling.

The couple, after exchanging their vows, had their first dance to Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ song “Die With a Smile.”