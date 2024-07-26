 Photo tips: How to make your wedding look like a billion-dollar affair - Hindustan Times
Photo tips: How to make your wedding look like a billion-dollar affair

ByTanisha Saxena
Jul 26, 2024 09:18 AM IST

The super-rich have a different checklist for wedding photos. Try some of their top tricks for luxe perfection at your next big event

How do the super-rich manage to look so effortlessly glamorous in their wedding photos? It’s not so much that every sari pleat is in place (we know they are sewn into position). It’s not even that the bride, groom and the extended family follows the same colour palette (soft pink, peach, cream. Yawn). But celebrations have taken it up a glittering notch. Close-ups of heirloom jewellery, candid shots that surely took careful planning, customised lighting and above all, top-tier privacy, and instant edits.

At Karishma Tanna’s wedding, photographers discreetly followed key family members to capture moments. (EPIC STORIES)
Drones captured filmy shots at Anant Ambani’s and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. (EPIC STORIES)
Actor Malvika Raaj’s wedding featured snapshots of the couple framed by rose petals. (EPIC STORIES)
Shivaleeka Oberoi’s and Abhishek Pathak’s pheras were captured in movie-worthy frames. (EPIC STORIES)
Photo tips: How to make your wedding look like a billion-dollar affair
Follow Us On