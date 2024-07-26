Photo tips: How to make your wedding look like a billion-dollar affair

How do the super-rich manage to look so effortlessly glamorous in their wedding photos? It’s not so much that every sari pleat is in place (we know they are sewn into position). It’s not even that the bride, groom and the extended family follows the same colour palette (soft pink, peach, cream. Yawn). But celebrations have taken it up a glittering notch. Close-ups of heirloom jewellery, candid shots that surely took careful planning, customised lighting and above all, top-tier privacy, and instant edits.

At Karishma Tanna’s wedding, photographers discreetly followed key family members to capture moments. (EPIC STORIES)