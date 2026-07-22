Zohran Mamdani urges federal gov to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu: ‘He is a war criminal'

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Tuesday that his administration cannot legally arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, despite reviewing every available legal option. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Tuesday that his administration cannot legally arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu YouTube/Handout via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

Instead, he called on the US federal government to join the International Criminal Court (ICC) and enforce the court's arrest warrant against the Israeli leader if he visits New York.

Also read: 'He's a war criminal': Mayor Zohran Mamdani mulls Israeli PM Netanyahu's arrest during UNGA in New York

Zohran Mamdani urges the government to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu Mamdani made several promises throughout his campaign to detain Netanyahu at his yearly trip to the UN General Assembly in September.

Mamdani reiterated the threat on Monday and labeled Netanyahu a “war criminal.”

However, on Tuesday, Mamdani stated in a video statement uploaded on X that "it is clear" his administration lacks the independent legal authority to carry out Netanyahu's arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.

"My administration has reviewed every avenue available under applicable law to determine whether New York City could execute the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant if Benjamin Netanyahu came here," Mamdani said in a video.

He continued and urged the federal government to act instead. He said, “It is clear that we do not have the independent legal authority to enforce this warrant. The federal government, however, does, and I call on them to join the ICC and execute this warrant.”

The Israeli prime minister will be charged with war crimes and crimes against humanity as part of Israel's military campaign in Gaza, according to a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.

Mamdani stated that he was in "an active conversation" with his Law Department regarding whether he could order the NYPD to arrest Netanyahu in an interview with The New York Times' "The Interview" podcast earlier this month.