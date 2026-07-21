Would love to design for Zohran Mamdani, says 23-year-old designer whose Ajrakh tie was worn by Christopher Nolan

When Christopher Nolan attended the New York premiere of The Odyssey on July 14, he wore a custom Ajrakh tie by a New York-based, Indian-origin designer, Aahaan Tandon, bringing the centuries-old textile craft to the red carpet. For The Odyssey premiere in New York City, filmmaker Christopher Nolan wore an Ajrakh tie designed by Aahaan Tandon. (Instagram/aahaantandon)

Sharing the backstory of how the tie actually made its way to Christopher Nolan, Tandon tells us in an interview: "One of Christopher's sons, who is a very close friend of mine, reached out about creating a custom tie to accompany the Zegna suit Christopher Nolan would be wearing to the premiere. I developed several options, and this design was ultimately selected. It has been incredibly rewarding to see the piece spark so much interest afterward. I want to reiterate my gratitude in having it worn by him for showcasing a young designer at such a big world stage."

Sourced in India, made in New York The specific tie was designed and handmade in New York using Ajrakh fabric that Tandon sourced in India with help from his aunt, Mumbai-based textile designer Anu Tandon Viera.

Personally, Tandon was drawn to Ajrakh because of its incredible craftsmanship, geometric precision, and the richness created through its natural dyeing and block printing process. "A tie felt like a natural canvas for this technique because it allows the complexity of the textile to be appreciated while remaining timeless and wearable," he says.

Using Ajrakh for a tie, often seen as a rigid symbol of Western corporate or formal dress, was not about making a statement for the designer. "It was about demonstrating possibility. Indian textiles carry an extraordinary history of craftsmanship and innovation, and they have the ability to exist naturally within contemporary global fashion," he says.

Designing for the icons As a young designer, it was encouraging for Tandon to see Christopher Nolan receiving the tie positively and even asking about the fabric.

"From a young age, I've always deeply admired Christopher Nolan's work, and many of his films have had a lasting impact on me both creatively and personally. Having studied film alongside fashion, it is incredibly meaningful to be connected to the celebration of such a significant moment in cinema with the premiere of The Odyssey," adds the youngster, who has earlier designed custom pieces for Vir Das, Reece Feldman, and Stephen Kalyn.

Who would be the next global icon he would like to style? "I would love to work with individuals whose approach to culture, creativity, and identity resonates with me. Someone like Riz Ahmed would be an incredible collaborator because of the thoughtful way he approaches storytelling, identity, and fashion. I would also love the opportunity to design for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, as I think it is exciting to see public figures embrace clothing that reflects personal and cultural narratives," says Tandon.