Where were Melania and Barron Trump when Donald Trump was shot at the rally?

Trump was recently shot during a rally in Pennsylvania, leaving many to wonder about the whereabouts of his wife, Melania Trump, and their son, Barron. The youngest child of the former President was present during his Florida rally, which happened right before the Butler event. As soon as the news of the incident spread, questions arose regarding their safety and location at the time of the attack. The former First Lady then released a statement condemning the attack and urged Americans to reunite.

Melania and Barron Trump's whereabouts during rally shooting

On Sunday, Trump was addressing a crowd in Pennsylvania when nine rounds of shots rang out, one bullet grazing the Republican nominee's ear and leaving him bleeding. Fortunately, the Secret Service was able to protect Trump as he tried to take cover with one ear soaked in blood and he raised his fist in defiance.

The event comes on the heels of Trump introducing his and Melania’s only child at a rally for the first time in Florida where he praised him for his good looks and intelligence. Concerns started erupting whether Barron was present on Sunday and if he witnessed the incident. It has been reported that Melania and their 18-year-old son were not present during the rally, as Trump did not introduce either at the start of the event.

Melania Trump speaks out after Trump’s shooting incident

Melania, who has been keeping a low profile ever since Trump kicked off his second presidential campaign run, finally broke her silence. Hours after the assassination attempt on her husband, the former First Lady released a statement, describing the shooter as a monster who failed to see her husband’s humanity, viewing him instead as an unfeeling political machine. 'When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realised my life and Barron’s life were on the brink of devastating change,' she said.

She stressed that the assault was not only aimed at Donald's political character but also at his enthusiasm, inventiveness, and affection for existence. Melania pointed out that, behind his public face, Trump is a kind and loving individual, loved by his inner circle.

“Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love,” she added.

Trump's family members present at RNC

Melania was expected to attend the RNC in Milwaukee; however, she was noticeably absent from the guest speaker list when Trump was officially nominated as the Republican presidential nominee and announced his VP pick, JD Vance.

Meanwhile, Trump’s other kids and their spouses including Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump attended the event, along with Eric's wife, Lara Trump, who is also the RNC co-chair. Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is also a former adviser to the president, was present as well.