Florida woman arrested for inciting 500-person riot over daughter's cancelled birthday party

A Florida woman was arrested on Thursday for inciting a 500-person riot at a skating rink in May. Stephanie Pedroso, 36, called on her daughter's friend to “tear this b***h up” at Astro Skate in Brandon after the child's birthday party was cancelled. The rink snubbed the “after hours birthday party” over a breach of contract, the authorities said. Stephanie Pedroso, 36, was arrested for inciting a 500-person riot at a Florida rink after her daughter's birthday party was cancelled(Instagram)

Florida mom incites 500-person riot at skating rink

Pedroso booked the rink on May 14 for her daughter's birthday celebration on May 17. However, her reservation was cancelled after she failed to secure off-duty deputies for the party as mentioned in the contract, according to a press release by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Although the rink had issued a refund for Pedroso, she urged her daughter's friends to show up at the event anyway via an expletive-filled social media post. She even offered them money to tear the place down. “For y’all, if y’all still go up there, tear the f**k out of them. I’ve got some money for y’all, and I’ll pay y’all a*s,” she said in the video.

The authorities responded to calls of a mob of 500 that stormed the rink at around 9:20 PM on May 18. The police said that despite their orders to vacate the place, the crowd continued to fight and damage nearby businesses. A person at a barbershop close to the rink had to be transported to a hospital after being beaten and thrown through a glass window.

After six hours of efforts, the authorities were able to contain the mob, arresting 23 minors and three adults. Meanwhile, Pedroso was held and charged with “one count each of inciting a riot, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and driving with a license suspended, cancelled, or revoked,” per NY Post. She was later released from detention after posting a bond of $2,500, according to jail records.