Rust prosecutor who quit calls out Alec Baldwin's ‘horseplay’ on set

Special Prosecutor who resigned moments before Alec Baldwin’s Rust shooting case was dismissed maintains that the actor’s “horseplay” with a gun on set could be seen as “reckless.” Erlinda Ocampo Johnson unexpectedly quit the case on Friday when Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter was tossed. Actor Alec Baldwin, center, reacts as he sits between his attorneys Alex Spiro, left, and Luke Nikas after the judge threw out the involuntary manslaughter case for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie "Rust," Friday, July 12, 2024, in Santa Fe, N.M. (Ramsay de Give/Pool Photo via AP)(AP)

Rust trial special prosecutor calls out Alec Baldwin's on-set ‘reckless’ behaviour

“Based on my evaluation of the evidence that I was privy to and that I saw when I came on board on this case, was that there were numerous clips from the filming on the set that showed that Mr. Baldwin, unfortunately, did engage in some horseplay with this gun,” Johnson told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo.

Referring to a previous interview by the investigators, Johnson explained that “there was a time that he allowed Mr. Baldwin to use him kind of as a target to shoot blanks at him as at his person, and obviously these are real guns.” She said, “You don’t do that with real guns,” before adding, “You don’t use another person as a target, as a human target, so that could potentially be reckless.”

Following her sudden exit from the case, Johnson faced numerous allegations. However, she shut them down, saying, “I left because I learned about this evidence when the public learned about it yesterday, late afternoon,” in reference to information that the judge said the state withheld from the defence.

Johnson went on to say, “I came on the case towards the end of April, so I had to get up to speed. I was not involved in the Hannah Gutierrez case at all.” “And so I was not aware that this individual had taken this ammunition to the sheriff’s department and provided it to the officers. I learned all of that yesterday,” she continued.