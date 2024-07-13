Single mom dies after jumping in front of own car to save son, 6, from carjacker

A single mother from Ohio died in an attempt to save her 6-year-old son Deluca from carjacking. When Alexa Stakely saw a stranger inside her car with her son asleep in the passenger seat, she jumped on the vehicle's hood. However, the carjacker immediately hit the gas pedal, throwing the 29-year-old onto the pavement. Stakely, who was a preschool teacher, suffered a fatal head injury in the tragic incident. Alexa Stakely, a 29-year-old preschool teacher, died in a frantic attempt to save her 6-year-old son from carjackers(Columbus Division of Police)

Ohio mom dies in an attempt to save son from carjacker

On Thursday, Stakely put Deluca in a car seat after picking him up from his babysitter's condo at 6300 Blue Knoll Drive in Canal Winchester. Around 1:30 am, she went back inside to grab some of her personal belongings. When she stepped outside again, she saw a carjacker in the driver's seat of her 2022 Honda SUV, per Fox News.

In a frantic attempt to save her son, Stakely jumped on the hood of the car but was thrown off as the thief tried to escape. She succumbed to her injuries at Mount Carmel East Hospital, where she was admitted after the incident. The child, however, was found unharmed in the abandoned vehicle. The carjackers left the SUV in a nearby complex's parking lot, per NY Post.

The authorities launched a manhunt for two male suspects in connection with the case. Though two people matching the accused persons' description were caught on CCTV, the suspects still remain at large. The police said that the carjackers were part of a larger group of people who were seen on surveillance cameras the same night.

Stakely’s younger stepbrother Hayden Swartz told the outlet, “She’s always been a very special person to me and was always extremely wise and a very bright kid.” “She didn’t grow up under the best circumstances family-wise, but always made the most of every situation and had a very glass-half-full view of everything. She crushed every goal she made for herself.”