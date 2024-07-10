George Clooney calls for Biden to drop out of 2024 race in bombshell op-ed: ‘Battle he cannot win’

Despite his unwavering commitment to the Democratic party, George Clooney is convinced Joe Biden “cannot win” the 2024 election. The Hollywood veteran urged the Democrats to look for a new candidate in an op-ed published in the New York Times on Wednesday. Clooney revealed in his bombshell statement that the 81-year-old is no longer the same Biden. FILE - Director George Clooney attends a special screening of "The Boys in the Boat," Dec. 13, 2023, in New York. Movie star and lifelong Democrat George Clooney is adding his voice to calls for Joe Biden to leave the presidential race. Clooney says in a New York Times opinion piece Wednesday that he loves Biden, but the party would lose the presidential race as well as any control in Congress with him as the nominee. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

George Clooney says Dems should replace Biden

In his guest piece, the 63-year-old revealed how he has been one of the biggest fundraisers for the Dems. “I have led some of the biggest fund-raisers in my party’s history. Barack Obama in 2012. Hillary Clinton in 2016. Joe Biden in 2020. Last month I co-hosted the single largest fund-raiser supporting any Democratic candidate ever, for President Biden’s re-election.”

Clooney explained that he mentioned his past fundraisers to highlight the gravity of the situation. “I say all of this only to express how much I believe in this process and how profound I think this moment is,” he said. Calling himself a “lifelong Democrat,” the Wolfs star admitted that Biden should not seek reelection.

“I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him. Believe in his character. Believe in his morals. In the last four years, he’s won many of the battles he’s faced,” Clooney said.

“But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe “big F-ing deal” Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate,” he added.

The Ocean's Thirteen star went on to say, “This is about age. Nothing more.”

“But also nothing that can be reversed. We are not going to win in November with this president.” He also revealed that it was not just his opinion, but every Democrat is saying the same thing.

“On top of that, we won’t win the House, and we’re going to lose the Senate. This isn’t only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and congress member and governor that I’ve spoken with in private. Every single one, irrespective of what he or she is saying publicly,” Clooney wrote.