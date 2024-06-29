Ashneer Grover reacts to Barack Obama's post on Joe Biden vs Donald Trump debate with 2 Hindi words

Former US President Barack Obama took to X to extend his support and defend President Joe Biden after he received criticism following his debate with Donald Trump. Ashneer Grover took to X to share his reaction to Barack Obama’s post on the Joe Biden vs Donald Trump debate. (File Photo, AFP)

"Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself,” the former president wrote.

In the following lines, he added more about what Joe Biden stands for and how this first presidential debate hasn’t changed how he views the 2024 election. “Last night didn’t change that, and it’s why so much is at stake in November,” he added while supporting his former vice president.

Ashneer Grover took to the comments section of Barack Obama’s post and wrote “Kuchh Bhi!” - it translates to “anything”.

Take a look at the posts here:

Grover’s post prompted people to share several reactions, with many joking about him trying for the US Presidential race. Just like this individual who wrote, “Sir, aap ban jao US ke president (Sir, you become US President).

Another individual added, “Sir, app se hi sikha hai (Sir, he learnt it from you).

While a third commented, “Pretty good roast. Not,” a fourth expressed, “Ashneer ji, when are you fighting elections?”

According to Time, in 2012, during his first presidential debate against opponent Mitt Romney, Obama, too, struggled. Many politicians said that while Romney won the debate, Obama lacked the enthusiasm needed on such a platform. However, he fought back and won the second term that year.

What are your thoughts on Ashneer Grover’s reaction to Barack Obama backing Joe Biden after a debate with Donald Trump?