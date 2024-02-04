 Ashneer Grover shares picture of ‘world’s first cross-breed Tesla’, says this | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Ashneer Grover shares picture of ‘world’s first cross-breed Tesla’, says ‘Delhi boy literally…’

Ashneer Grover shares picture of ‘world’s first cross-breed Tesla’, says ‘Delhi boy literally…’

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 04, 2024 02:44 PM IST

In response to Ashneer Grover’s tweet featuring a picture of the ‘world’s first cross-breed Tesla’, an X user wrote, “That ‘build your dreams’ though.”

BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover came across ‘world’s first cross breed Tesla’ in Delhi and couldn’t stop himself from taking a picture of the car. He even tweeted the picture of the car and expressed that the ‘Delhi boy literally built his dream’. His tweet has gained significant traction and elicited numerous responses from people, with one saying ‘would not have been amazed if there was a SpaceX logo as well’.

While sharing a picture of the car, Ashneer Grover expressed that the ‘Delhi boy literally built his dream’. (X/@Ashneer_Grover)
While sharing a picture of the car, Ashneer Grover expressed that the ‘Delhi boy literally built his dream’. (X/@Ashneer_Grover)

Read| ‘Shark Tank India using Ashneer Grover’s name for views’: Viral tweet sparks chatter

Ashneer Grover tagged Tesla and tweeted, “World’s first ‘cross-breed’ Tesla! Some Delhi boy literally ‘built his dream’ in Karol Bagh.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The picture shared by Grover shows a modified version of Build Your Dreams (BYD) Atto 3, an electric SUV in Boulder Grey. The car has a Tesla logo, and at first glance, it looks like a Tesla car.

Take a look at the picture shared by Ashneer Grover here:

The tweet was shared on February 3. Since then, it has accumulated over 2.8 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this tweet by Ashneer Grover:

“There is no dearth of creativity in India,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Build your dreams to beat 100% import duties.”

“Cross breed from multiverse,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “That ‘build your dreams’ though.”

“Seen this today in Pune as well,” shared a fifth.

A sixth tagged Elon Musk and wrote, “Your comments on this innovation!”

What are your thoughts on this?

Also Read| On Paytm Payments Bank curbs by RBI, Ashneer Grover cries ‘doglapan’

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On