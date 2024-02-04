Ashneer Grover shares picture of ‘world’s first cross-breed Tesla’, says ‘Delhi boy literally…’

BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover came across ‘world’s first cross breed Tesla’ in Delhi and couldn’t stop himself from taking a picture of the car. He even tweeted the picture of the car and expressed that the ‘Delhi boy literally built his dream’. His tweet has gained significant traction and elicited numerous responses from people, with one saying ‘would not have been amazed if there was a SpaceX logo as well’. While sharing a picture of the car, Ashneer Grover expressed that the ‘Delhi boy literally built his dream’. (X/@Ashneer_Grover)

Ashneer Grover tagged Tesla and tweeted, “World’s first ‘cross-breed’ Tesla! Some Delhi boy literally ‘built his dream’ in Karol Bagh.”

The picture shared by Grover shows a modified version of Build Your Dreams (BYD) Atto 3, an electric SUV in Boulder Grey. The car has a Tesla logo, and at first glance, it looks like a Tesla car.

Take a look at the picture shared by Ashneer Grover here:

The tweet was shared on February 3. Since then, it has accumulated over 2.8 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this tweet by Ashneer Grover:

“There is no dearth of creativity in India,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Build your dreams to beat 100% import duties.”

“Cross breed from multiverse,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “That ‘build your dreams’ though.”

“Seen this today in Pune as well,” shared a fifth.

A sixth tagged Elon Musk and wrote, “Your comments on this innovation!”

