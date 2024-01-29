‘Shark Tank India using Ashneer Grover’s name for views’: Viral tweet sparks chatter

BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover reposted a tweet highlighting how the business reality show, Shark Tank India, is using ‘his name for getting views’. The tweet contained a screenshot of Shark Tank India’s YouTube video, which featured the hashtag #AshneerGrover in an attempt to ‘attract more viewers’. Ashneer Grover was one of the Sharks in the first season of Shark Tank India.

“Shark Tank using @Ashneer_Grover’s names for getting views #Doglapan #SharkTankIndia,” wrote X user Nawaz while sharing a picture on the microblogging site.

The picture shows a clip uploaded by Shark Tank India on their YouTube Channel with the title, “‘Inside FPV’ ke creative drones ko dekhkar Shark Amit hue ‘speechless’ [After witnessing the creative drones of ‘Inside FPV,’ Shark Amit became ‘speechless’].” The interesting part is that the video was originally uploaded on January 25 with the hashtag #AshneerGrover, as per the screenshot. However, the video no longer carries that hashtag and has been replaced with the hashtag #AmanGupta.

The tweet was shared on January 28. Since then, it has accumulated over 32,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even dropped comments on the tweet.

“Yeah, I also observed,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Ashneer Grover never sugarcoats his words and gives very honest and straight forward suggestions to participants. A very truthful person and like a real teacher who shows the right path in @sharktankindia. God bless you, sir, with good health and high spirits.”

“You are badly missed even after three years. You should start your own show!” suggested a third.

A fourth commented, “No one can replace him. Shark Tank also knows that.”

Many even reacted to the post with laughing emoticons.

About Shark Tank India Season 3:

Shark Tank India is a business reality show where a group of investors called ‘sharks’ listen to pitches shared by contestants. The sharks then assess those pitches based on factors such as business model, company valuation and other relevant criteria before deciding whether or not to invest.