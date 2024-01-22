Shark Tank India Season 3: Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, and Radhika Gupta share tips for entrepreneurs

The third season of the TV reality show Shark Tank India will premiere tonight, January 22, at 10 pm on Sony Liv. With six more judges on board, it promises to be even more exciting than the last two seasons. Ahead of the launch of Shark Tank India 3, a few judges have shared pro tips for aspiring entrepreneurs. Are you thinking of launching a startup or taking an existing one to new heights? If yes, these suggestions will be helpful in the long run. Shark Tank India 3 will have a total of 12 judges who will listen to pitches by contestants.

1- Ritesh Agarwal

“Shark Ritesh Agarwal inspires us to do what excites us the most!” wrote Shark Tank India while sharing a quote from OYO founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal on X.

2- Peyush Bansal

“As a budding entrepreneur, one should focus on value creation more than anything else,” shared Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart.

3- Varun Dua

The reality show tweeted, “Want to solve problems like a pro? Shark Varun Dua has the perfect solution for you!” while sharing advice for entrepreneurs from Varun Dua, CEO of Acko General Insurance.

4- Radhika Gupta

Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, shared a tip about how to make the ‘best out of life’. “You don’t crumble because of volatility, you make the best of it,” reads a part of the advice Gupta shared.

5- Amit Jain

“Success is a game of constant failures, and Shark Amit Jain knows how to play & win it!” reads the caption shared alongside the advice by Amit Jain, CEO & Co-founder of CarDekho.

6- Aman Gupta

boAt co-founder Aman Gupta shared advice that entrepreneurs should live by. Check it out below.

7- Vineeta Singh

“Going back to square one shouldn’t be a demotivating factor. Instead, you can always go back to creating something else,” says Vineeta Singh, CEO and co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics.

8- Anupam Mittal

Shark Tank India shared a video and wrote, “Shark Anupam Mittal defines entrepreneurship like a boss!”

9- Namita Thapar

Namita Thapar, CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, says, “If the world says so, don’t change. Change when your heart says.”

About Shark Tank India

Shark Tank India is a business reality show where a group of investors, who are referred to as ‘sharks’, listen to pitches shared by contestants. The sharks then assess those pitches based on factors such as business model, company valuation and other relevant criteria before deciding whether or not to invest.

Shark Tank India Season 3 judges

The upcoming season of Shark Tank India will have 12 Sharks. They are Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt; Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of Shaadi.com; Peyush Bansal, founder and CEO of Lenskart; Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of CarDekho Group; Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals; Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics; Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato; Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of OYO; Radhika Gupta, Edelweiss MF CEO, Azhar Iqubal, co-founder and CEO of Inshorts; Varun Dua, CEO of Acko General Insurance; and Ronnie Screwvala, chairperson and co-founder upGrad