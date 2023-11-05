Ashneer Grover takes a jibe at 12 sharks in Shark Tank India Season 3: ‘Wish quantity solves for quality’

Ashneer Grover, BharatPe founder and a former shark on Shark Tank India, hasn't really moved on from the popular business reality TV show. He took a dig at the promo of Shark Tank India Season 3 and the number of sharks that would appear on the show. (Also Read: Shark Tank India Season 3 kicks off shoot, fans want Ashneer Grover and Peyush Bansal back) Ashneer Grover was one of the judges on Shark Tank India.

Ashneer Grover's dig

On Sunday, the BharatPe founder took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared the promo of Shark Tank India Season 3 with the caption, “Shark Tank 3 is ‘audition’ of sharks for Shark Tank 4 ! Life mein ek lesson hai - don’t change and make unnecessary problem of something which is already solved. Wish quantity solves for quality!”

Ashneer was referring to the number of sharks in Season 3 which go up till 12. The official X handle of Shark Tank India shared the promo, which claimed that the number of sharks has gone from 6 to 12 in the new season. The caption stated, “This new season, the stakes are going to be higher, with 12 SHARKS in the TANK! (shark and star-eyed emojis) Introducing Ritesh Agarwal, Varun Dua, Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqubal, Radhika Gupta, and Ronnie Screwvala as the 6 new Sharks of Shark Tank India Season 3.”

Reactions to Ashneer's comment

Several users had taken to social media when the announcement of Shark Tank India Season 3 dropped that they wanted Ashneer back as a shark. Now, many of them have commented on Ashneer's direct remark at the new season. One user wrote, “It just is not the same without Ashneer Grover (shrug emoji).” Another commented, “Show was dead after s1.” “Maybe the sharks purse this time is less, hence they want different sharks to pitch in at different times to invest (sweat face emoji),” pointed out another.

About Shark Tank India

Shark Tank India is the official Indian adaptation of the US show Shark Tank. Season 3 will premiere on SonyLIV this January, while the exact release date hasn't been announced yet.

