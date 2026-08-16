Why is Patrick Mahomes not playing today vs Rams? Chiefs QB’s 2026 NFL season status explained

Patrick Mahomes will not play when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Los Angeles Rams in their 2026 NFL preseason opener on Saturday, August 15. The Chiefs are keeping their star quarterback out as he continues his recovery from the left knee injury that ended his 2025 season. Head coach Andy Reid has also not committed to using Mahomes in either of the Chiefs’ remaining preseason games. Instead, Justin Fields is expected to start against the Rams, with Garrett Nussmeier and Chris Oladokun also set to get snaps. The Chiefs’ main focus is having Mahomes ready for the regular season. Patrick Mahomes will miss the Chiefs’ preseason opener, while Justin Fields, Garrett Nussmeier and Chris Oladokun handle quarterback duties.. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Why isn’t Patrick Mahomes playing today vs Rams? Mahomes is sitting out because the Chiefs are taking a careful approach with his return after he tore his ACL and LCL in his left knee late last season. He has made clear progress during training camp and has already returned to 11-on-11 work. The Chiefs’ official website reported that Mahomes looked strong during practice, but the team is not rushing him into a preseason game.

Reid explained the thinking behind the decision earlier this month. “I don’t know if I’ll play him the second or third game, I don’t know that, but the percentages likely lean against doing that,” he told reporters. “We’ve got new people in those other positions behind him that need some work, and so the more reps they get, the better.”

That means Mahomes could remain on the sideline throughout the preseason. For Kansas City, the bigger goal is getting its starting quarterback ready for the regular season rather than giving him game reps in August.

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Will Justin Fields start for the Chiefs against the Rams? With Mahomes out, Justin Fields will get the first chance to run the Chiefs’ offense against the Rams. Fields joined Kansas City this offseason and enters training camp as the backup quarterback.

The Chiefs have already been giving Fields a chance to work with the offense, and Saturday gives him a full preseason game to build on that work. The Chiefs’ official website lists Fields as the leading option behind Mahomes, while Garrett Nussmeier and Chris Oladokun are competing for the next spot.

Fields spent the 2025 season with the New York Jets, making nine starts. He completed 62.7% of his passes for 1,259 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 383 yards and four touchdowns.

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Who else will play quarterback for the Chiefs? Garrett Nussmeier and Chris Oladokun will also get work at quarterback against the Rams. Nussmeier was selected by Kansas City in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft after playing at LSU.

Nussmeier threw 41 touchdowns during his final two seasons with LSU and enters the preseason competing for the No. 3 quarterback job. Chris Oladokun has more experience in Kansas City and returns for his fifth year with the team.

For now, the Chiefs’ quarterback order is clear: Patrick Mahomes remains No. 1, Justin Fields is next, while Garrett Nussmeier and Chris Oladokun are battling for the third spot.