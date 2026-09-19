I’ve reviewed dozens of footwear styles but these 3 taught me what I actually want from shoes

I’ve reviewed many footwear styles but these 3 taught me what I want from shoes By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less I have a confession: I am very easily distracted by pretty footwear.

Give me an embellished pair, an interesting colour or a shoe that looks like it could instantly make an outfit more fun, and I will notice it before I notice anything else. But after reviewing different kinds of footwear, I have slowly realised that the pairs I actually remember are not always the prettiest ones.

They are the ones that answer a very specific question for me.

Can I wear this for hours without thinking about my feet? Does it work beyond one occasion? Is there something about it that makes me genuinely want to put it on again?

That has changed how I look at footwear.

A pair can be beautiful and still be slightly impractical. Another can be incredibly comfortable but not particularly exciting. And then there are those rare pairs that make you realise you do not necessarily have to choose between the two.

These are three of my favourite footwear styles I have reviewed so far, and each one taught me something different about what I actually want from a pair of shoes.

I have personally worn and reviewed all three pairs featured here, so this is based on my experience using them rather than simply comparing product listings. They also represent three very different things I look for in footwear: statement-making design, all-day comfort and the balance between style and practicality.

Anaar taught me that pretty footwear has its limits Anaar immediately caught my attention for the obvious reason: it is fancy.

The embellishment gives it a dressed-up quality that makes it feel more like part of the outfit than something you simply put on before leaving the house. If I am dressing for an occasion and want my footwear to contribute to the look, this is the kind of pair I naturally notice.

But wearing and reviewing footwear has also made me more aware of the difference between something looking good and something fitting easily into my everyday life.

Anaar is slightly impractical for me because the very detailing that makes it special also makes it less of an everyday pair.

And I think that is an important distinction when shopping for footwear.

Sometimes you are buying shoes because you want them to make an outfit. In that case, practicality does not necessarily need to be the deciding factor. If I am buying an embellished pair for a festive outfit or an occasion, I am perfectly happy for it to have a more specific purpose.

The mistake is expecting every pretty pair to become an everyday favourite.

What I learned: I can love a pair for how it looks without pretending it is the most practical shoe in my wardrobe.