I wore sneakers, mirror sandals and kolhapuris to a wedding: Here's what actually worked

When Anaar sent me wedding footwear to test, fate decided to make it extra cinematic. It was a family wedding at a resort floating in the middle of a lake in Rajasthan. Imagine winter evenings, mirror-lit decor, lehengas swirling under fairy lights, and a LOT of dancing. Basically, the perfect testing ground for festive footwear that promises glamour and comfort. Anaar shoes review ; my honest take

I wore all 3 Anaar pairs across different functions, danced in them, walked across long corridors, posed for photos, and survived multiple outfit changes.

My honest, no-filter review of Anaar's wedding footwear:

1. Mirrorball platform sandals

price: ₹ 11,990

Mirrorball platform sandals

I wore the Mirrorball Platform Sandals for the cocktail night, where the brief was simple: shine brighter than the chandeliers. And honestly, the footwear delivered. The mirror-finish PU, satin base, and hand-set silver sequins, gemstones, and embroidery catch light from every angle. When the lights hit them, my feet basically became disco balls.

They turned heads. People noticed. Compliments were received. My feet looked very pretty, especially paired with a silver-toned outfit that tied the whole look together.

That said, let’s talk comfort. While these sandals are absolutely gorgeous to look at, the strap did pinch my feet a little as the night went on. The extremely high wedge heel also made them less ideal for long hours of standing or dancing. I felt glamorous, yes but also mildly aware of every step I took.

Verdict: Stunning for photos, entrances, and short wear. Not your best friend for all-night dancing, but visually unbeatable.

2. Mehfil wedge sneakers

price: ₹ 14,990

Wedge sneakers

The Mehfil Wedge Sneakers were my go-to for the sangeet, and honestly, choosing sneakers as wedding footwear might be the smartest decision I’ve ever made. Crafted in suede-textured fabric and decorated with zardozi, cutdana, beads, sequins, and intricate threadwork, these sneakers are festive without looking gimmicky.

They sparkle subtly, the silvery tone makes them wedding-appropriate, and they don’t scream “sportswear” at all. In fact, they feel like wearable art rooted in Indian celebration aesthetics.

Most importantly, they were comfortable. My feet stayed warm during the winter wedding, felt supported, and didn’t complain even after hours of dancing and rehearsals. During my sangeet performance, I didn’t have to worry about balance, pain, or slipping and that alone makes this pair worth it.

Verdict: The comfiest of the lot, festive, functional, and perfect for bridesmaids, performers, or anyone who plans to actually enjoy the wedding instead of just posing.

3. Kohinoor wedge sandals

price: ₹ 9,990

Kohinoor wedge sandals

The Kohinoor Wedge Sandals are inspired by traditional Kolhapuris but elevated with rich brocade, delicate mirror work, fine zari, and tiny motis. Each diamond-cut mirror truly sparkles like a miniature Kohinoor, making these sandals feel regal yet modern.

I loved the concept. The soft golden colour hit the sweet spot of festive without being over-the-top, and the design beautifully blended old-school charm with contemporary styling. They looked stunning with ethnic outfits and felt very “Rajasthani wedding appropriate.”

However, similar to the Mirrorball pair, the high wedge heel made me slightly nervous. While they look elegant, I was constantly conscious of my footing, especially on uneven surfaces. Gorgeous, yes but not something I’d wear if I knew I’d be running around all evening.

Verdict: Beautiful, festive, and stylish but better for controlled settings than chaotic dance floors.

Anaar’s wedding footwear clearly understands one thing very well: drama. Each pair brings a distinct personality that includes glamorous, practical, or heritage-inspired, to the table. If you’re someone who prioritises aesthetics, you’ll fall hard for the Mirrorball and Kohinoor wedges. If comfort and movement matter (especially during winter weddings), the Mehfil wedge sneakers are a game-changer.

