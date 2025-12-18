I tried and tested 2 of SKINN by Titan’s new perfumes and one of them is now my signature scent

Perfume reviews usually begin with notes, accords, and longevity charts but this one starts at home. When SKINN by Titan sent me their latest fragrances, I knew exactly how I wanted to test them: the men’s variant on my father (because dads are the ultimate no-nonsense fragrance testers), and the women’s one on me. What followed was a surprisingly wholesome, unexpectedly fun perfume-testing session that ended with one clear discovery: Celeste Beyond now officially smells like me; soft, subtle, and quietly confident. Skinn by Titan perfumes: My detailed review on both scents

Here’s the full review:

Fragrance Family: Woody

Vibe: Fresh, clean, outdoorsy but dressed in a crisp white shirt.

My father is not an overly expressive man when it comes to fragrances. If it smells “nice,” that’s about as poetic as he gets. So, when I sprayed Raw Instinct on him and his eyes actually widened a bit, I knew Titan had done something right.

The scent journey:

Top Notes: Marine accord, galbanum, geranium

The opening is clean, slightly aquatic, and very fresh, like the first step out of a shower on a cool morning.

Heart Notes: Bergamot, lemon, cardamom

This is where Raw Instinct really shines. The citrus lifts the fragrance, while the cardamom adds a warm, spicy undertone.

Base Notes: Patchouli, amber, musk

The dry-down is warm, masculine, and grounded. It settles into a comforting woody-musky scent that lasts hours.

Longevity and wearability:

On my father, Raw Instinct lasted around 7 hours, with a subtle trail that wasn’t overpowering. The fragrance leans modern, mature, and understated, ideal for office wear, evening dinners, or anyone who appreciates a scent that’s present but never loud.

Dad’s review: “Clean. Fresh. I like this.”

In dad language, that’s a glowing endorsement.

Fragrance Family: Floral

Vibe: Soft, feminine, warm, like a floral dress with a cashmere shawl.

This one was for me. And after testing it for a few days, let me say this confidently: Celeste Beyond is now my signature scent. Why? Because it matches my personality perfectly soft, subtle, and gentle, but with depth and warmth underneath.

The scent journey:

Top Notes: Jasmine sambac, peach blossom, peony, gardenia, ylang

The moment it touches skin, it blooms. The floral opening is fresh and romantic, but not sugary or juvenile.

Heart Notes: Bergamot, mandarin, guava, quince

This fruity-floral heart makes it bright and lively without being loud.

Base Notes: Vanilla, amber, tonka, sandalwood, musk

This is the magic. The dry-down is creamy, sweet-but-not-too-sweet, with a soft musk that wraps the scent beautifully.

Longevity and wearability:

Celeste Beyond lasted 8–10 hours on me, especially on clothes. It transitions effortlessly from day to night including work, brunch, dates, events, this fragrance can handle it all.

My review: This perfume feels like a soft whisper rather than a shout. It’s elegant, warm, and comforting, the kind of scent people lean in to smell again. And yes, it feels very me.

Testing SKINN by Titan’s fragrances with my father became a sweet little father-daughter moment I didn’t know I needed. Raw Instinct impressed him with its clean, crisp, woody freshness, while Celeste Beyond instantly clicked with me and found a permanent place on my dresser. If you’re looking for long-lasting, premium-feeling, beautifully layered perfumes, SKINN by Titan delivers, quietly but confidently.

Skinn by Titan perfumes: FAQs Are SKINN by Titan perfumes long-lasting? Yes, both fragrances last between 7–10 hours depending on skin type and weather.

Are these perfumes strong or subtle? They sit in the perfect middle—balanced, elegant, and noticeable without being overwhelming.

Which perfume is better for gifting? Both. Raw Instinct makes a great gift for fathers, partners, and brothers. Celeste Beyond is ideal for birthdays, anniversaries, or self-gifting.

Are they suitable for sensitive skin? They are dermatologically tested, but it's always best to do a small patch test first.

