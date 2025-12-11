Search
Winter essentials for men: Our favourite thermals to stay warm, light and comfortable

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Dec 11, 2025 01:07 pm IST

Stay warm this winter with the best men’s thermals; stretchy, soft, and perfect for layering without bulk. Comfort meets practicality in every piece.

DIXCY SCOTT Originals 4-Way Stretch Ribbed Thermal Tops View Details checkDetails

Bata Mens BLACK Formal Shoes - 9 UK (8216133) View Details checkDetails

Lux Cottswool Blue Thermal Clothing Set View Details checkDetails

Van Heusen Innerwear Anti-Bacterial Low Neck Cotton Thermal Top View Details checkDetails

Levis Men’s Round Neck Half Sleeve Thermal Regular Fit Top View Details checkDetails

Levis Men’s Round Neck Full Sleeve Regular Fit Thermal Top View Details checkDetails

Levi’s Men’s Regular Fit Full Length Thermal Bottom Wear View Details checkDetails

Van Heusen Innerwear Solid Anti-Bacterial Snug Fit Thermal Bottoms View Details checkDetails

When winter hits, men don’t want bulky layers, they want warmth that works silently beneath their outfits. That’s where good thermals come in. If you’re commuting early, biking to the gym, or simply resisting your office AC, a solid thermal base layer keeps you warm without adding weight.

Thermals for men(Pinterest)
Thermals for men(Pinterest)

Here’s a breakdown of the best men’s thermals this season; stretchy, breathable, antibacterial, and stylish enough to fit under anything.

Warm and comfy thermals for men:

1.

DIXCY SCOTT Originals 4-Way Stretch Ribbed Thermal Tops

Loading...

Dixcy Scott’s 4-way stretch thermal is built for men who want flexibility without feeling constricted. The ribbed texture traps heat while allowing the fabric to move with you;perfect for active days, travel, or even lounging. It's lightweight, snug, and works seamlessly under shirts, sweaters, or jackets.

2.

Levi's Men’s Round Neck Full Sleeve Regular Fit Thermal Top (Black)

Loading...

Levi’s makes reliable basics, and this full-sleeve thermal proves it. With a clean round neck and soft cotton-rich fabric, it offers everyday comfort while ensuring warmth on chilly mornings. The fit is regular, not too tight, not too boxy; making it ideal for layering under winter shirts or hoodies.

3.

Lux Cottswool Blue Thermal Clothing Set

Loading...

If you want an all-in-one winter solution, this Lux Cottswool set offers both top and bottom in premium wool-blend material. The fabric is plush, warm, and great for men in colder regions. A full set ensures even insulation across the body, perfect for outdoor work, travel, or early-morning routines.

4.

Van Heusen Innerwear Anti-Bacterial Low Neck Cotton Thermal Top
Loading...

This thermal top keeps things fresh. Literally. With antibacterial technology, it prevents odour build-up and stays comfortable during long wear. The low-neck design makes it invisible under shirts, great for office wear or formal outfits where you don’t want layers peeking out.

5.

Levi's Men’s Round Neck Half Sleeve Thermal Regular Fit Top

Loading...

For men who want warmth without full sleeves, this half-sleeve version is perfect. It keeps the upper body warm while allowing more mobility. Pair it under flannels or sweatshirts, ideal for moderately cold days or indoor office use.

6.

Levi's Men’s Round Neck Full Sleeve Regular Fit Thermal Top

Loading...

A reliable essential, this Levi’s thermal top is soft, breathable, and built for everyday layering. The full sleeves offer extra insulation, and the fabric is brushed for a gentle-on-skin feel. Great for travel, work, and daily winter wear.

7.

Levi’s Men’s Regular Fit Full Length Thermal Bottom Wear

Loading...

These thermal bottoms offer consistent warmth from waist to ankle. The fit is smooth enough to sit comfortably under trousers, jeans, or track pants without bunching. The quick-dry, breathable fabric also prevents overheating.

8.

Van Heusen Innerwear Solid Anti-Bacterial Snug Fit Thermal Bottoms

Loading...

Van Heusen’s thermal bottoms combine warmth with hygiene-focused technology. The snug fit ensures they sit perfectly under any winter outfit, while the antibacterial treatment makes them ideal for long days or travel.

Good thermals are the foundation of every smart winter wardrobe. Layer them under anything from formal workwear to casual hoodies and winter suddenly feels much easier to handle.

  • What’s the best fabric for men’s thermals?

    Cotton-rich thermals are breathable, wool-blends offer maximum warmth, and stretch materials add flexibility.

  • Are thermal sets better than buying top and bottom separately?

    If you live in a colder region, a matching top-and-bottom set offers consistent warmth. Otherwise, mix-and-match works fine.

  • Should thermals be tight or loose?

    Thermals work best when they’re snug—not tight—so they trap heat efficiently without restricting movement.

  • Can thermals be worn daily?

    Absolutely. Modern thermals are lightweight, odour-resistant, and comfortable for everyday wear.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

