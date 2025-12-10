Search
Wed, Dec 10, 2025
Try these lip care products to treat dry and chapped lips this winter: Lip balms, lip oils, and more

ByShweta Pandey
Published on: Dec 10, 2025 01:41 pm IST

Facing dry and chapped lips? Then here is a proper lip care routine that you must follow to get soft and supple lips. 

NIVEA Original Care 4.8g Lip Balm

Lotus Herbals Lip Balm | Strawberry | 5g
₹152

₹152

Lippu ointment (75 gm) (75)
₹250

₹250

View Details checkDetails

₹2,531

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask | Moisturizing Lip Treatment with Vitamin C + Shea Butter for Soft Hydrated Lips | Overnight Repair | Lip Balm For Dry Chapped Lips| Lasting Hydration | Berry |8Gm
₹540

₹540

Deconstruct Lip Mask | Collagen And Peptide Lip Sleeping Mask For Dry Lips | For Women And Men | 8Gm,Clear
₹274

₹274

View Details checkDetails

₹176

View Details checkDetails

₹251

Vaseline Lip Tins Rosy Lips, 17 g | Provides Hydration, Sheer Pink Tint & Glossy Shine
₹236

₹236

Lakme Lip Love Care Stick Cherry, with 10% Vitamin E Complex, nourished with Shea & Cocoa Butter and enriched with Almond & Jojoba Oil for 24hr moisturization in just 1 swipe, with SPF 15, 4.5g
₹129

₹129

Dot & Key Barrier Repair Hydrating Lip Balm SPF 50 | Strawberry Red | Repairs Damaged Lip Barrier | High Tinted | 4.5 gm
₹196

₹196

WishCare Lip Balm with SPF 50 PA+++ - Brightening Lip Balm for Dark Lips with Kojic Acid & Niacinamide - SPF lip balm for Women & Men 5g
₹248

₹248

As temperatures drop and winter winds pick up, one of the first areas of the skin to feel the effects is the lips. Unlike the rest of the face, the lips lack oil glands and have a thinner protective barrier, making them especially vulnerable to dryness, cracking, and irritation. The right lip care products can make all the difference in protecting your smile during the cold months. Here’s a guide to the most effective winter lip care essentials—and how to choose the best ones for your needs.

Lip care products to treat chapped and dry lips(Pexels)
So, here are lip care products that you may follow to treat your chapped and dry lips this winter.

Nourishing lip balms

Lip balm is probably the first thing that you should keep in your handbag. A high-quality lip balm is the foundation of any winter lip care routine. Look for balms that contain deeply hydrating and occlusive ingredients, such as Beeswax or shea butter for sealing in moisture, Petrolatum for repairing and preventing dryness, and plant oils like jojoba, coconut, or almond oil for nourishment.

1.

NIVEA Original Care 4.8g Lip Balm
2.

Lotus Herbals Lip Balm | Strawberry | 5g
Healing lip ointments

For severely chapped or cracked lips, lip ointments can be more effective than balms. Thick, healing formulas containing Lanolin, Petrolatum, and Ceramides help restore the skin barrier and lock in moisture for longer periods. These are especially useful overnight when the skin undergoes most of its repair process.

3.

Lippu ointment (75 gm) (75)
4.

Lanolips 101 Ointment. The Ultra Pure Grade Lanolin Ointment, Transparent
Lip masks for overnight repair

Overnight lip masks have become a winter skincare staple. These ultra-hydrating treatments use ingredients like Hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E, and Glycerin to draw in water and keep lips supple through the night. Applying a lip mask before bed can prevent morning dryness and maintain a plump appearance.

5.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask | Moisturizing Lip Treatment with Vitamin C + Shea Butter for Soft Hydrated Lips | Overnight Repair | Lip Balm For Dry Chapped Lips| Lasting Hydration | Berry |8Gm
6.

Deconstruct Lip Mask | Collagen And Peptide Lip Sleeping Mask For Dry Lips | For Women And Men | 8Gm,Clear
Exfoliating lip scrubs

Dry, flaky lips can prevent balms from working effectively. Gentle exfoliation, once or twice a week, helps remove dead skin. Look for lip scrubs made with Fine sugar crystals, Fruit enzymes paired with hydrating oils. Just be careful not to over-exfoliate, as this can cause sensitivity in colder weather.

7.

Cureskin Lightening Lip Scrub for Men and Women | Lip Scrub for Dark Lips to Lighten Pink, 7 g (Pack of 1)
8.

mCaffeine Coffee Lip Scrub Balm - 85% Reduction in Dark Lips & Pigmentation | Heals Dry & Chapped Lips | With Natural Sugar, Cold Pressed Coconut Oil & Coffee Scrub | 100% Vegan (12gm)
Tinted lip balms

Winter doesn't mean you need to give up colour. Tinted lip balms offer Moisture + a hint of pigment, comfortable wear without the dryness of some lipsticks. Choose shades with added SPF for daytime protection.

9.

Vaseline Lip Tins Rosy Lips, 17 g | Provides Hydration, Sheer Pink Tint & Glossy Shine
10.

Lakme Lip Love Care Stick Cherry, with 10% Vitamin E Complex, nourished with Shea & Cocoa Butter and enriched with Almond & Jojoba Oil for 24hr moisturization in just 1 swipe, with SPF 15, 4.5g
SPF Lip Protection

Even in winter, UV exposure can dry and damage the lips. A balm with SPF 15 or higher helps protect against chapping and sunburn, especially during outdoor activities like skiing or hiking.

11.

Dot & Key Barrier Repair Hydrating Lip Balm SPF 50 | Strawberry Red | Repairs Damaged Lip Barrier | High Tinted | 4.5 gm
12.

WishCare Lip Balm with SPF 50 PA+++ - Brightening Lip Balm for Dark Lips with Kojic Acid & Niacinamide - SPF lip balm for Women & Men 5g
Similar articles for you

8 top-rated lip glosses that smooth, plump, and transform your lips in seconds

Lip and cheek tints: Top 8 options that keep your lips soft and add a rosy glow

Vaseline vs. Glycerine: Which Is Better for Your Skin and Why?

8 Top-rated tinted lip balms that deliver nourishing care and a pop of colour

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
