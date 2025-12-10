Try these lip care products to treat dry and chapped lips this winter: Lip balms, lip oils, and more

As temperatures drop and winter winds pick up, one of the first areas of the skin to feel the effects is the lips. Unlike the rest of the face, the lips lack oil glands and have a thinner protective barrier, making them especially vulnerable to dryness, cracking, and irritation. The right lip care products can make all the difference in protecting your smile during the cold months. Here’s a guide to the most effective winter lip care essentials—and how to choose the best ones for your needs. Lip care products to treat chapped and dry lips(Pexels)

So, here are lip care products that you may follow to treat your chapped and dry lips this winter.

Nourishing lip balms

Lip balm is probably the first thing that you should keep in your handbag. A high-quality lip balm is the foundation of any winter lip care routine. Look for balms that contain deeply hydrating and occlusive ingredients, such as Beeswax or shea butter for sealing in moisture, Petrolatum for repairing and preventing dryness, and plant oils like jojoba, coconut, or almond oil for nourishment.

Healing lip ointments

For severely chapped or cracked lips, lip ointments can be more effective than balms. Thick, healing formulas containing Lanolin, Petrolatum, and Ceramides help restore the skin barrier and lock in moisture for longer periods. These are especially useful overnight when the skin undergoes most of its repair process.

Lip masks for overnight repair

Overnight lip masks have become a winter skincare staple. These ultra-hydrating treatments use ingredients like Hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E, and Glycerin to draw in water and keep lips supple through the night. Applying a lip mask before bed can prevent morning dryness and maintain a plump appearance.

Exfoliating lip scrubs

Dry, flaky lips can prevent balms from working effectively. Gentle exfoliation, once or twice a week, helps remove dead skin. Look for lip scrubs made with Fine sugar crystals, Fruit enzymes paired with hydrating oils. Just be careful not to over-exfoliate, as this can cause sensitivity in colder weather.

Tinted lip balms

Winter doesn't mean you need to give up colour. Tinted lip balms offer Moisture + a hint of pigment, comfortable wear without the dryness of some lipsticks. Choose shades with added SPF for daytime protection.

SPF Lip Protection

Even in winter, UV exposure can dry and damage the lips. A balm with SPF 15 or higher helps protect against chapping and sunburn, especially during outdoor activities like skiing or hiking.

