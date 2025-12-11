Body butter for dry skin: Top 8 picks to give your skin a soft and cushiony touch
Published on: Dec 11, 2025 10:00 am IST
When winter hits hard, your skin tends to become dry and rough. How about giving it a dose of body butter? Here are our top 8 picks.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Nat Habit Multi-Nut Omega 3 Moisturiser, Skin Malai, Body Cream, Body Butter, Cold Cream Winter | Hydration, Skin Repair & 48 HR Moisture, Body Lotion - 120ml (Pack of 1) View Details
|
₹337
|
|
|
The Body Shop Butter View Details
|
|
|
|
mCaffeine Body Butter for Dry Skin for both Women and Men | Shea Butter Moisturizer with Cocoa Butter & Caffeine | Body Cream for 72Hrs Moisturization | Non-Sticky for All Skin Types (100gm) View Details
|
₹241
|
|
|
Himalaya Rich Cocoa Butter Body Cream, 200ml View Details
|
₹274
|
|
|
Coco Soul Body Butter with Coconut | Shea Butter & Ayurveda for Intense Moisturization | Paraben. Silicones & Mineral Oil Free | 100% Vegan | 140g View Details
|
₹199
|
|
|
Plum BodyLovin Vanilla Caramello Body Butter | Shea Butter & Brazil Nut Oil for Deep Moisturization | Non-Greasy & Lightweight | Buttery Soft, Smooth & Moisturised Skin | For Dry To Very Dry Skin | Vanilla & Salted Caramel | 180gm View Details
|
₹468
|
|
|
RYLLZ ESSENTIALS Sandalwood Body Butter | with Shea Butter, Cocoa Butter, Mango Butter, Niacinamide & Jojoba Oil | for 48Hrs Moisturisation, Stretch Marks, Dry/Itchy Skin & Uneven Skin Tone | 200 ml View Details
|
₹379
|
|
|
Petal Fresh Smoothing Coconut Body Butter - 237 Gms | Moisturizing, Non-Sticky Formula for Dry Skin | Silicones & Mineral Oil Free View Details
|
₹795
|
|
