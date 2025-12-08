Search
Mon, Dec 08, 2025
These 8 top-rated lip oils are best for ultimate hydration and long-lasting moisture

ByShweta Pandey
Updated on: Dec 08, 2025 11:35 am IST

Are your lips lacking nourishment and moisture? Do they feel overly dry? Here are 8 top-rated lip oils to try. 

MARS Plumping Color Changing Lip Oil (4.8ml) (FLORAL DEW) With Fat Applicator | Skin Nourishing Ingredients - Olive Fruit Oil, Jojoba Oil | Hydrating & Moisturising | Plumping Effect View Details checkDetails

Swiss Beauty Dip Tint Lip Oil | Colour-Changing Lip Oil | Glossy Finish | Long-Lasting Moisturisation | Enriched with Vitamin E | Shade-03 Peach, 3ml View Details checkDetails

Lamel Comfort Care Oil -Strawberry| Hydrating, Non‑Sticky Lip Oil for Dry & Chapped Lips | Lightweight | Enriched with Vitamin E | 6ml View Details checkDetails

Etude Dear Darling Lip Oil Tint | Juicy, Moisture- Rich Formula | Shade 02-Plum Berry, 4.2ml View Details checkDetails

LoveChild Masaba Lip Gelato Tinted Lip Oil | Hydrating, Luminous finish |With Vitamin E, Jojoba oil, Hyaluronic Acid & Shea Butter, Passion Plum, 5ml View Details checkDetails

essence hydra kiss LIP OIL, moisturizing/hydrating, caring, with oils, shiny, dewy (4ml) View Details checkDetails

SUGAR Cosmetics Sugar Play Mega Hype Colour Changing Lip Oil | Ph Reactive Colour Changing Lip & Cheek Oil | Non-Sticky, Non-Greasy | 4.4Ml View Details checkDetails

Kiro PH-Play Color Changing Lip & Cheek Oil - Pink Funfetti, 5.5ml | Hydrating, Skin Brightening, Reduce Fine Lines | Non-Sticky, Non Greasy | Skin Care Infused with Moringa, Rosehip & Avocado Oils View Details checkDetails

Lip oils have been a buzz in the makeup industry and for all the right reasons. Known for nourishing and hydrating your lips, these little non-sticky, shiny bottles are perfect for keeping your lips soft and supple in winter. These lip oils, as the name suggests, are made from enriching nourishing oils that penetrate deeper into your lips and give them a nourished look. So, if your lips have been feeling too dry for a long time, here are our picks of the 8 top-rated lip oils for you:

8 top-rated lip oils for you
8 top-rated lip oils for you(Pexels)

8 top-rated lip oils:

1.

MARS Plumping Color Changing Lip Oil (4.8ml) (FLORAL DEW) With Fat Applicator | Skin Nourishing Ingredients - Olive Fruit Oil, Jojoba Oil | Hydrating & Moisturising | Plumping Effect
MARS Plumping Color Changing Lip Oil delivers glossy hydration while adapting to your natural pH for a custom pink tint. Its lightweight formula glides smoothly, visibly plumping lips and keeping them soft all day. Enriched with nourishing oils, it enhances shine without feeling sticky. Customers love how the tint adjusts beautifully to their tone and lasts for hours. Many also praise its pleasant fragrance and comfortable wear, calling it a perfect everyday lip enhancer with added plumpness.

2.

Swiss Beauty Dip Tint Lip Oil | Colour-Changing Lip Oil | Glossy Finish | Long-Lasting Moisturisation | Enriched with Vitamin E | Shade-03 Peach, 3ml
Swiss Beauty Dip Tint Lip Oil offers a juicy wash of colour with deep nourishment in every swipe. Its dip applicator makes application effortless, while the non-sticky formula hydrates dry lips and leaves a glossy sheen. The tint builds naturally, making it ideal for daily wear. Customers appreciate its smooth texture, subtle fragrance, and long-lasting moisture. Many note that their lips feel softer within days and the tint looks fresh throughout the day, making it a great value choice.

3.

Lamel Comfort Care Oil -Strawberry| Hydrating, Non‑Sticky Lip Oil for Dry & Chapped Lips | Lightweight | Enriched with Vitamin E | 6ml
Lamel Comfort Care Oil is a soothing lip treatment that delivers intense moisture with a lightweight, glossy finish. Its blend of natural oils softens, smooths, and protects lips from dryness. The formula absorbs comfortably without feeling heavy, making it perfect for day or night use. Customers rave about its calming effect, saying it instantly comforts chapped lips and improves texture over time. Many admire its clean, minimal look and appreciate how it works well under lipsticks or alone.

4.

Etude Dear Darling Lip Oil Tint | Juicy, Moisture- Rich Formula | Shade 02-Plum Berry, 4.2ml
Etude Dear Darling Lip Oil infuses lips with juicy shine and long-lasting hydration. Its nourishing formula coats lips in a glossy finish while delivering a sheer tint that enhances natural lip colour. It feels comfortable, smooth, and ideal for all-day wear. Customers love its sweet scent, lightweight feel, and how it softens dry lips instantly. Many note that the tint looks youthful and fresh, making it a popular choice for those who enjoy K-beauty-inspired lip care with color.

5.

LoveChild Masaba Lip Gelato Tinted Lip Oil | Hydrating, Luminous finish |With Vitamin E, Jojoba oil, Hyaluronic Acid & Shea Butter, Passion Plum, 5ml
LoveChild Masaba Lip Gelato Tinted Lip Oil delivers a vibrant yet sheer tint with a silky, gel-oil texture that melts into the lips. Infused with nourishing ingredients, it leaves lips soft, shiny, and deeply hydrated. The playful shades offer a fun pop of colour while still looking natural. Customers praise its smooth glide, chic packaging, and long-lasting moisture. Many say it feels luxurious, elevating their daily routine with a hint of Masaba’s bold, signature aesthetic.

6.

essence hydra kiss LIP OIL, moisturizing/hydrating, caring, with oils, shiny, dewy (4ml)
essence hydra kiss Lip Oil provides intense hydration with a crystal-clear shine that enhances natural lip beauty. Its non-sticky formula nourishes with lightweight oils, leaving lips soft and comfortable for hours. Perfect for everyday use, it delivers a healthy, glossy finish that feels refreshing. Customers appreciate its clean feel, subtle scent, and impressive moisturisation at an affordable price. Many say it keeps their lips supple all day and pairs beautifully with lip liners for a polished look.

7.

SUGAR Cosmetics Sugar Play Mega Hype Colour Changing Lip Oil | Ph Reactive Colour Changing Lip & Cheek Oil | Non-Sticky, Non-Greasy | 4.4Ml
SUGAR Play Mega Hype Colour Changing Lip Oil adapts to your pH to create a personalised pink tint with a glossy, hydrated finish. Its smooth, non-sticky texture moisturises dry lips instantly and adds a fresh pop of colour that lasts. Customers love how quickly it reacts to create their ideal shade and how soft their lips feel throughout the day. Many highlight its playful packaging, pleasant scent, and long-lasting comfort, making it a fun, everyday lip essential.

8.

Kiro PH-Play Color Changing Lip & Cheek Oil - Pink Funfetti, 5.5ml | Hydrating, Skin Brightening, Reduce Fine Lines | Non-Sticky, Non Greasy | Skin Care Infused with Moringa, Rosehip & Avocado Oils
Kiro PH-Play Color Changing Lip & Cheek Oil delivers customizable tinting with nourishing oils that hydrate both lips and cheeks. The formula reacts to your skin’s pH, giving a natural flush that blends seamlessly. Lightweight and multipurpose, it’s perfect for effortless, dewy looks. Customers praise its smooth texture, buildable colour, and clean, skin-loving ingredients. Many enjoy how it brightens their face instantly while keeping skin soft, making it a go-to product for minimal, fresh makeup routines.

  • What is a lip oil?

    A lip oil is a glossy, nourishing formula made with hydrating oils that moisturise lips while adding shine or tint.

  • Is lip oil better than lip balm?

    Lip oils provide deeper hydration with added shine, while balms offer a thicker protective layer. Many people use both depending on need.

  • Can I use lip oil daily?

    Yes. Lip oils are safe for everyday use and help maintain soft, healthy lips.

  • Do lip oils make lips plump?

    Some lip oils contain plumping ingredients, while others simply enhance natural fullness through hydration.

  • Can I apply lip oil over lipstick?

    Absolutely. Lip oil can add extra shine and comfort on top of matte or drying lipsticks.

  • Do color-changing lip oils really work?

    Yes. They react to your skin’s pH to create a personalized tint that can vary from soft pink to vibrant rosy shades.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

