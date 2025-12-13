Christmas 2025: The fashion playbook you need to sparkle this holiday season

If you’ve ever stood in front of your mirror in December wondering whether your outfit says festive glam, cosy queen, or I got ready in the dark, welcome, because you’re in good company. Christmas winter fashion is now like an annual sport. A glitter-sprinkled Olympics of styling, where everyone is either overdressed, underdressed, or chaotically wrapped in tinsel because the outfit you actually wanted was out of stock. But fear not because this year, your holiday wardrobe is getting a glow-up. Christmas outfits: Easy ways to ace the holiday season dressing(Pinterest)

At HT Shop Now, we're sharing your official, unofficial, absolutely essential Christmas fashion playbook to keep you cute, cosy, and just the right amount of dramatic during the holiday season.

The rise of luxe comfort (or dressing like a present you’d actually want)

Santa may be committed to his big red suit, but you don’t have to be. This season is all about luxe comfort, fabrics that feel like a hug but look like a soft launch of your best self. These may include velvet joggers, ribbed knit dresses, tailored sweaters, and matching co-ord sets.

Pro tip: Choose warm neutral palettes such as caramel, deep wine, eucalyptus green when you want quiet luxury, and metallic knits.

Sequins are back for Christmas fashion

If Mariah Carey defrosts every year, so do sequins. It's tradition. Sequin skirts, embellished blazers, disco-ball tops, they’re practically emotional support pieces for December.

The trick is to style them with balance:

Wear your statement sequins with chunky sweaters for casual chic.

Pair sparkly trousers with simple shirts to avoid glare-induced confusion.

Metallic accessories? Yes, but curate, you’re festive, not a chandelier.

The cosy-core movement

Let’s be honest. Half of December is spent indoors with food, blankets, and questionable internet connections. Enter cosy-core: elevated loungewear that lets you look good without surrendering warmth.

We’re talking:

Cable-knit cardigans

Oversized scarves

Fleece-lined leggings

Festive socks that may or may not have reindeer faces

Basically, clothing that allows you to nap anywhere but still be photo-ready for surprise group selfies.

The big outerwear moment

Winter coats are the main characters of December. You could wear pajamas underneath, and nobody would know, outerwear is doing all the heavy lifting.

Fabrics to swear by:

Tweed (the academic cousin of Christmas fashion)

Wool-blends (elite warmth-to-style ratio)

Faux fur (instant drama)

Puffer coats (the emotional support duvet you can wear outdoors)

Choose coats in jewel tones or cheerful reds to instantly look festive without trying too hard.

Chapter 5: Accessories that sleigh

Christmas accessories need personality. They’re the cherries on the holiday sundae.

Velvet bows: tie them in your hair, on your coat, or on your bag

Pearl-detailed gloves

Crystal drop earrings for Christmas dinners

Statement belts for your festive dresses

Gold hair clips for a soft glam touch

The truth is, Christmas fashion is about wearing whatever makes you feel like the most joyful, glowy version of yourself. It can include reindeer-themed sweaters, velvet gown, all red and green clothing or pyjamas at 7pm!

