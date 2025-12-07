The chic girl’s guide: 7 ways to tie a scarf this winter to look effortlessly classy
From Parisian knots to belted drapes - 7 chic ways to tie scarves to stay warm, stylish and effortlessly polished this winter.
A scarf in winter is a mood, a statement and sometimes the only thing standing between you and freezing temperatures. But the truth is that most people underestimate the styling power of a good scarf. Tie it right, and it can elevate basics, add structure to bulky coats and instantly make your outfit look intentional. So, if you’ve been wrapping it the same way since school, consider this your winter style upgrade. Here are seven effortlessly chic ways to tie a scarf so you stay warm and stylish.
1. The Classic Parisian Knot
Chic, minimal and eternally stylish; very Emily in Paris energy.
How to tie:
Fold the scarf in half lengthwise → place around your neck → pull one end through the loop → adjust loosely for volume.
Best worn with: Blazers, long coats, turtlenecks
Pro Tip: Works best with wool or knit scarves and avoid bulky puffer coats for this one.
2. The Belted Drape
This one elongates your silhouette and instantly makes you look polished.
How to tie:
Drape the scarf symmetrically over your shoulders → cinch with a belt at the waist → let both ends fall freely.
Best worn with: Trench coats, structured wool coats
Pro Tip: Works beautifully with cashmere, silk-wool blends or smooth textured scarves.
3. The Cosy Infinity Loop
Fake an infinity scarf even if you don’t own one.
How to tie:
Wrap the scarf twice around your neck → tuck the ends inside for a seamless loop.
Best worn with: Puffer jackets, sweaters, athleisure
Pro Tip: This method adds warmth without looking bulky, perfect for travel.
4. The Effortless Throw-On (aka The “I’m Not Trying” Look)
This one is trending hard in Korean and Scandinavian winter fashion edits.
How to tie:
Simply throw the scarf around your neck once, let one side fall longer than the other.
Best worn with: Oversized coats, chunky knitwear
Pro Tip: Works best with oversized or long scarves for that cosy street-style aesthetic.
5. The Pretzel Knot
A little more styled, a little more intentional, ideal for when you want to look put together.
How to tie:
Fold in half → loop one side through → twist the loop → pull the other end through.
Best worn with: Blazers, pea coats, sweater dresses
Pro Tip: Choose mid-weight scarves. Too thick = bulky, too thin = floppy.
6. The One-Shoulder Wrap
Instantly gives “chic European winter market” energy.
How to tie:
Wrap once around your neck → toss one end back over your shoulder.
Best worn with: Long structured coats
Pro Tip: The trick is confidence, don’t adjust it too perfectly.
7. The Shawl Wrap
For the days you want warmth without losing elegance.
How to tie:
Open the scarf fully → drape around shoulders like a shawl → secure with a brooch or pin if needed.
Best worn with: Sarees, dresses, evening outfits
Pro Tip: Choose luxe fabrics like velvet, pashmina or fine wool for a glamourous finish.
A scarf is one of the simplest winter accessories, yet it has the power to completely transform your outfit. Experiment with different knots and don’t be afraid to play with texture, length, volume and colour. With the right wrap, winter outfits stop feeling repetitive and start looking runway-level intentional.
