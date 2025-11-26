Loved Fatima Sana Shaikh’s velvet saree look? Here’s how to recreate it like a pro
Fatima Sana Shaikh’s velvet saree is all about rich texture, clean styling and one bold accessory. Recreate it with velvet, a statement choker and minimal glam.
If elegance had a winter edition, it would look exactly like Fatima Sana Shaikh draped in a black velvet saree with a killer cut-out blouse and just one bold emerald pendant. She wore this stunning saree during the promotion of her upcoming film ‘Gustaakh Ishq’, making it not just a red-carpet moment, but a style statement tied to her latest work.
So, if you’ve been staring at her picture thinking, “Ugh, I need this energy for my next wedding event,” you’re in the right place. Let’s break down her look piece by piece so you can recreate the vibe without copying it like a mannequin.
1. The Saree: Velvet but make it streamlined
The hero of the look is a deep, rich velvet saree; sleek, soft, and unapologetically luxe. Velvet works beautifully for winter weddings because:
- it looks expensive (even when it isn’t),
- it drapes gently without clinging,
- and it adds texture and depth to photographs.
Fatima chose black, a timeless choice. But if black isn’t your energy, jewel tones work just as well:
- Emerald green
- Midnight blue
- Wine
- Plum
- Ruby red
Avoid heavy zari and overworked borders. The fabric already has depth, so simplicity feels modern.
2. The Blouse: Cut-outs done right
This is where the whole look becomes iconic. Fatima’s blouse features:
- a high neckline
- a polished front cut-out
- short structured sleeves
- a cropped fit
- it’s sensual without being revealing. Bold, yet refined.
If you’re shopping or tailoring one, follow the rule:
If the saree is simple, the blouse should be the statement.
- To personalise the style
- Broad cut-out = drama
- Subtle keyhole cut-out = elegance
- Sweetheart-neck cut-out = softer, feminine vibe
Stick to structured padding and good tailoring. Velvet can look bulky, so clean seams are key.
3. The Necklace: One perfect statement
Fatima skipped layered jewellery (thankfully) and wore a single emerald pendant on a short chain, just enough shine to punctuate the neckline.
Choosing the right jewellery with velvet is crucial. Velvet absorbs light, so the jewellery should reflect it. Go for:
- Polki
- Emeralds
- Gold filigree pendants
- Victorian stone chokers
- Diamonds (simple, not chandelier chaos)
One statement piece > three confused pieces.
4. Makeup: Soft, sculpted, shadowless
Her makeup is the kind that whispers “expensive". Nothing harsh, nothing glittery, just clean sculpting.
Key elements:
- Satin matte base
- Thin eyeliner
- Soft contour
- Nude lipstick (or berry if you want a festive twist)
Highlight restricted to high points, not the full disco mode
Remember: velvet already adds drama. Let your face balance, not compete.
5. Hair: Sleek. Straight. Minimal.
Her middle-parted straight hair gave the look modern structure. No buns, no beach waves, just glossy simplicity.
Want variations? Try:
- A sleek ponytail
- A low bun (no flowers!)
- Side-part straight locks
6. Confidence: The final accessory
Fatima’s look works not just because of the styling but because she wears it with confidence, posture and intention.
Shoulders back. Chin up. Walk like your outfit has its own security detail.
