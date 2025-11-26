Loved Fatima Sana Shaikh’s velvet saree look? Here’s how to recreate it like a pro

If elegance had a winter edition, it would look exactly like Fatima Sana Shaikh draped in a black velvet saree with a killer cut-out blouse and just one bold emerald pendant. She wore this stunning saree during the promotion of her upcoming film ‘Gustaakh Ishq’, making it not just a red-carpet moment, but a style statement tied to her latest work. Fatima Sana Sheikh in a velvet saree at promotions for her upcoming film(Instagram)

So, if you’ve been staring at her picture thinking, “Ugh, I need this energy for my next wedding event,” you’re in the right place. Let’s break down her look piece by piece so you can recreate the vibe without copying it like a mannequin.

1. The Saree: Velvet but make it streamlined

The hero of the look is a deep, rich velvet saree; sleek, soft, and unapologetically luxe. Velvet works beautifully for winter weddings because:

it looks expensive (even when it isn’t),

it drapes gently without clinging,

and it adds texture and depth to photographs.

Fatima chose black, a timeless choice. But if black isn’t your energy, jewel tones work just as well:

Emerald green

Midnight blue

Wine

Plum

Ruby red

Avoid heavy zari and overworked borders. The fabric already has depth, so simplicity feels modern.

2. The Blouse: Cut-outs done right

This is where the whole look becomes iconic. Fatima’s blouse features:

a high neckline

a polished front cut-out

short structured sleeves

a cropped fit

it’s sensual without being revealing. Bold, yet refined.

If you’re shopping or tailoring one, follow the rule:

If the saree is simple, the blouse should be the statement.

To personalise the style

Broad cut-out = drama

Subtle keyhole cut-out = elegance

Sweetheart-neck cut-out = softer, feminine vibe

Stick to structured padding and good tailoring. Velvet can look bulky, so clean seams are key.

3. The Necklace: One perfect statement

Fatima skipped layered jewellery (thankfully) and wore a single emerald pendant on a short chain, just enough shine to punctuate the neckline.

Choosing the right jewellery with velvet is crucial. Velvet absorbs light, so the jewellery should reflect it. Go for:

Polki

Emeralds

Gold filigree pendants

Victorian stone chokers

Diamonds (simple, not chandelier chaos)

One statement piece > three confused pieces.

4. Makeup: Soft, sculpted, shadowless

Her makeup is the kind that whispers “expensive". Nothing harsh, nothing glittery, just clean sculpting.

Key elements:

Satin matte base

Thin eyeliner

Soft contour

Nude lipstick (or berry if you want a festive twist)

Highlight restricted to high points, not the full disco mode

Remember: velvet already adds drama. Let your face balance, not compete.

5. Hair: Sleek. Straight. Minimal.

Her middle-parted straight hair gave the look modern structure. No buns, no beach waves, just glossy simplicity.

Want variations? Try:

A sleek ponytail

A low bun (no flowers!)

Side-part straight locks



6. Confidence: The final accessory

Fatima’s look works not just because of the styling but because she wears it with confidence, posture and intention.

Shoulders back. Chin up. Walk like your outfit has its own security detail.

