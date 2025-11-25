Black Friday Sale 2025: Massive discounts across fashion, beauty and home; your complete guide to shop smart

Black Friday Sale has officially arrived in India, and the deals are bigger than ever. From wardrobe upgrades and beauty restocks to home essentials and gifting season prep, every major platform has slashed prices and some offers are honestly too good to miss. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to refresh your closet or upgrade your skincare shelf, this is it. Black Friday Sale 2025: Discounts on platforms like Nykaa, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and more!(Pexels)

To help you shop smarter (and faster), here’s a breakdown of where the best deals are, when they go live, and what you should absolutely add to cart before it sells out.

Platform Sale dates Discounts and offers Flipkart 23rd Nov Minimum 50% off on Fashion, Beauty & Home AJIO 28th Nov Minimum 50% off across Home, Fashion & Beauty Myntra 27th Nov Minimum 40% off on Home, Fashion & Beauty Amazon 28th Nov Up to 60% off on Fashion & Beauty and up to 55% off on Home Nykaa – Pink Friday Sale 21st Nov Up to 70% off, with heavy deals on skincare, makeup and fragrances Tata CLiQ 25th Nov Up to 85% off Fashion, Home and Beauty View All Prev Next

Where to find the best Black Friday deals:

Flipkart — Live From 23rd November

Minimum 70% off on Fashion

Minimum 50% off on Beauty & Home

Ideal for winter wear, sneakers, festive wear, smartwatches, everyday basics, and accessories. Expect lightning deals and bank-card offers on top brands—perfect for gifting season.

Nykaa Pink Friday Sale — 21st–27th November

Up to 70% off on cosmetics, skincare, haircare and fragrances

If there is ONE beauty sale to shop this year, it’s this. Expect huge drops on premium labels like MAC, Huda Beauty, Kay Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury, Clinique, L’Oreal Professional, Kayali perfumes and more. Top kits sell out in minutes, so wishlist early.

Tata CLiQ — 25th–30th November

Up to 85% off on Home, Beauty and Fashion

One of the biggest luxury and lifestyle deals this season. From designer fashion and premium perfumes to watches and accessories—this is the place to grab aspirational labels at shockingly low prices.

Myntra — 27th November

Minimum 40% Off on Fashion, Beauty and Home

Great for party season prep, winter street style, and beauty bundles. Expect combos, buy-1-get-1 deals and curated picks for gifting.

AJIO — 28th November

Minimum 50% off on Fashion, Beauty and Home

Popular for street style, denim, indie brands, athleisure, and trendy footwear. Home décor steals and accessories disappear fast, be ready.

Amazon — 28th November

Up to 60% off on Fashion and Beauty

Up to 55% off on Home

From jackets, boots, luggage and dresses to perfumes, grooming products and cookware, Amazon is all about convenience + variety + fast delivery.

What should you shop first?

Category hot picks:

Beauty Serums, professional tools, perfume gift sets

Fashion Jackets, sweaters, denim, boots, wedding-guest outfits

Home Bedding, serveware, organisers, décor

Accessories Watches, bags, travel luggage, jewellery

Tips to make the most of Black Friday Sale:

Add everything to wishlist before sale starts

Compare prices across platforms—same item can vary

Use card offers, coupons & cashback to save more

Shop early morning—best stock availability

Check return policies, especially for beauty items

Grab lightning & flash deals—biggest drops happen here

This year’s Black Friday is massive with discounts going up to 85% and deals running across multiple platforms simultaneously. Whether you’re buying for yourself or getting your gifting list sorted, this is the time to shop smart and save big. Set reminders. Save coupons. Move fast!

Black Friday Sale 2025: FAQs When does the Black Friday Sale start in India? Sales begin as early as 21st November (Nykaa) and run till 30th November, with different platforms offering deals on different days.

How can I save extra beyond the sale price? Use bank offers, wallet cashbacks, coupon codes, and early-morning lightning deals.

What should I buy first during Black Friday? Start with beauty kits, winter wear, electronics accessories, home essentials and trending fashion—these sell out fastest.

Which platform has the biggest discount this year? Tata CLiQ leads with up to 85% off, while Flipkart and Nykaa also have major drops.

