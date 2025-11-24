Designer Spotlight: Anju Modi on colour pairing, layering and timeless wedding style

Celebrated designer Anju Modi, a name synonymous with craftsmanship, heritage textiles and royal Indian aesthetics, brings over three decades of experience in shaping India’s couture landscape. The creative force behind iconic film costumes for Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, she is widely regarded as a custodian of traditional crafts and culture. Exclusive interview with Anju Modi on festive fashion, styling tips and more!

Fresh from her latest collaboration Jaypore × Anju Modi, which blends artisanal techniques with modern festive silhouettes, she sits down for an exclusive conversation with HT Shop Now to talk about everything related to festive and wedding fashion. From colour pairing to layering, fabric choices and quick last-minute styling formulas, she breaks down how to look elegant without going overboard.

Anju Modi recently tied up with lifestyle brand Jaypore for a curated collection of women's ethnic wear.(Jaypore)

Q: What’s one simple way to make a festive or wedding outfit look elegant without over-accessorising?

Anju Modi: I believe elegance comes from the outfit itself rather than excess jewellery. I personally love layering. When you layer thoughtfully with a jacket, a dress, and a dupatta, you create depth and visual interest without needing heavy accessories. My colour stories are always mixed uniquely and beautifully to balance the overall look. Layered garments make an outfit eye-catching but never loud, and that’s the key. Focus on structure and layering rather than piling on jewellery.

Q: How can someone mix colours like gold or maroon into their wardrobe if they usually prefer subtle tones?

Anju Modi: The trick is pairing bold with subtle. For example, maroon with black can look very loud, but maroon with gold becomes refined and soft. Turmeric yellow looks gorgeous when combined with beige or chandan, and emerald green becomes gentle when paired with pale sage. You can even go monochromatic, which keeps things elegant and understated. The idea is to use festive colours but balance them so the look stays subtle rather than overpowering.

Q: For wedding guests attending multiple functions, what are three versatile pieces worth investing in this season?

Anju Modi: A beautiful maroon or purple jacket is the most versatile piece you can own right now. You can style it with a sari, a lehenga, a dress or even trousers, and it completely transforms each look. I designed one like this for Jaypore in a rich maroon shade with pockets, and it works wonderfully for mix-and-match styling. One strong hero jacket can give you multiple outfits without buying something new every event.

Jaypore × Anju Modi collection: Rich maroon and gold kurta set(Jaypore)

Q: When it comes to fabrics like silk, organza or cotton; which works best for long wedding days or festive gatherings where comfort matters?

Anju Modi: Comfort is the most important luxury. It also depends on the season. For winter ceremonies, silks and velvets are perfect because they feel rich and keep you warm. In summer, cotton and organza work beautifully because they are lightweight and breathable. Your fabric choice should always be weather-centric and practical, not just decorative.

Q: What’s one styling mistake people often make with festive wear, and how can they avoid it?

Anju Modi: People tend to overdo accessories in the hope of appearing stylish or noticeable. That’s where things go wrong. Always edit your look before stepping out. Stand in front of a mirror and view yourself as an outsider, if something feels too much, remove it. If you’re wearing heavy jewellery, skip earrings or opt for a lighter shoe. Subtlety is powerful. Editing is the real style secret.

Q: If someone wants to re-wear their festive outfit later, what are a few easy ways to restyle it differently?

Anju Modi: A sari can be draped differently with many pleats and worn like a dupatta over a lehenga. Jackets can be used creatively over saris to modernise the silhouette. Be imaginative and mix pieces unexpectedly. And if unsure, visit a designer and ask for styling help. You don’t need a new outfit every time to create a new look.

Q: With fashion trends changing every year and season, what are some timeless styles or silhouettes that never go out of style?

Anju Modi: Saris will always be timeless. They make every woman look elegant and powerful. You can style a sari traditionally, or wear it with a shirt-collar blouse, a long jacket, or structured shoulders. The beauty of a sari is that it can change character depending on occasion and personality. It is forever relevant.

Q: You’ve been in the fashion industry for three decades. What is one retro trend you’ve seen making a comeback?

Anju Modi: The dhoti salwar is returning in a big way. I remember Babita and Karisma Kapoor once popularised them with short kurtis, and now they’re back: fresh and modern.

Jaypore × Anju Modi collection: Intricate detailing and hand-embroidered pieces(Jaypore)

Q: Finally, what’s your quick formula for a last-minute wedding look when you don’t have time for elaborate styling?

Anju Modi: Wear your most comfortable outfit, add a beautiful dupatta, and drape it stylishly. And most importantly, wear your brightest smile. You don’t need anything else.

With decades of shaping Indian couture, Anju Modi’s philosophy remains grounded in authenticity and emotion. Her approach celebrates craftsmanship, personality-driven dressing and the power of thoughtful styling, an evergreen reminder that fashion is never about noise, but presence.

Similar stories for you:

Met Gala 2026: Everything to know about fashion’s biggest night

Sushmita Sen turns a year older: Recreate 5 iconic outfits that stayed timeless

Gen Z’s new dating rulebook: 10 trends redefining how modern love works now

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.