Aditi Rao Hydari to Deepika Padukone: Take wedding fashion inspo from these 6 Bollywood brides who wore traditional red

Modern-day brides may love the ‘hatke’ trend of wearing lavender, white, pink, gold, orange, lilac or any shade other than red on their wedding day. Even your favourite Bollywood stars have ditched red on their wedding day. Think Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, and others. However, red will always be the colour associated with traditions and Indian weddings, serving as a top-tier bridal moment. Bollywood brides who wore traditional red on their wedding day.

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia has never looked more stunning than in this Skims x D&G look; even Samantha Ruth Prabhu is swooning

So, when Aditi Rao Hydari wore the stunning red Sabyasachi lehenga for her wedding ceremony at the Alila Fort Bishangarh, we knew that red could never go out of fashion. The pictures Aditi shared are from her and Siddharth's September wedding.

Here are 6 Bollywood brides who wore traditional red on their wedding day. Don't forget to take wedding fashion inspiration from them for your big day.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari wore a red handcrafted silk textured backless full-sleeve choli and lehenga paired with an organza dupatta from the Sabyasachi heritage bridal collection archives. She accentuated the ensemble with Sabyasachi heritage jewellery, including jhumkis, matha patti, nath, a choker necklace, and rings.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara married Vignesh Shivan in a beautiful ceremony attended by close friends and family. The actor wore a vermilion red saree custom-made for her by designer duo Monica and Karishma's brand Jade. The saree featured intricate tone-on-tone embroidery and carvings. To complement her bridal look, Nayanthara wore a full-sleeve blouse with Goddess Lakshmi motifs and emerald, gold and diamond jewellery, including a mang tika, earrings, layered necklaces, kadhas, and rings.

Deepika Padukone

For her Sindhi pheras with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wore a deep-red Sabyasachi lehenga, sparsely embroidered with minimal gold accents. She paired the lehenga set with a hand-embroidered dupatta adorned with a Sanskrit quote, ‘Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava’, that is often used in Hindu households as a blessing by the elders to a married woman. She accessorised the ensemble with Sabyasachi heritage jewels.

Priyanka Chopra

Another Sabyasachi bride, Priyanka Chopra's Hindu wedding lehenga was the talk of the town for many reasons, including delicate hand-cut organza flowers, French knots in silk floss, mother-of-pearl embroidery, and layers of threadwork. It took 110 embroiderers from Kolkata a total of 3,720 hours to custom-create the piece.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif got married to Vicky Kaushal in a vermilion red Sabyasachi lehenga. The bridal lehenga featured an ornate blouse covered in gold embroidery. Her all-red look came with a sheer dupatta draped over the bun. Lastly, she wore a stunning temple jewellery style matha patti.

Dia Mirza

Dia tied the knot with her husband in a simple ceremony. Keeping up with the minimalist, the actor chose a gorgeous red silk saree adorned with golden accents for the occasion. She also pinned a sheer red organza dupatta on her head, which had golden embroidery on the border. If you love traditions and minimalism, Dia's saree could be a great pick for you.