Alia Bhatt to Sobhita Dhulipala: Celeb-inspired bridal hairstyles to take inspiration from for wedding season 2024

Wedding season is upon us. While getting the best lehengas, sarees, jewellery, gowns, and makeup is a top priority for many brides, sometimes choosing the right hairstyle may be last on your priority list. If you are that bride and are still confused about which hairdo to go for on your special day, we have got your back. We rounded up the most stylish and gorgeous hairdos worn by your favourite celebrities for you to take inspiration from. Check them out. From Alia Bhatt to Sobhita Dhulipala, these celebrity-inspired hairdos are perfect for brides-to-be.

Alia Bhatt

It wasn't just the traditional red lehenga that Alia Bhatt ditched for her wedding day - a choice not many brides would make. Moving away from the usual centre-parted bun sported by brides on their special day, Alia wore her hair down for her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. Styled in a centre-parting and soft, blowout waves, Alia accessorised the hairdo with a matha patti.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala's hairstyle for her engagement ceremony with Naga Chaitanya is a great pick for brides who embrace traditions. The actor tied her silky, long tresses in a centre-parted braid with teased roots. She decorated her hairstyle with traditional temple flowers called Kanakambaram and jada billa, also known as Choti, which is a long ornament worn along the length of the braid.

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani's hairstyle is a great pick for brides-to-be for their engagement or reception ceremony. Isha had tied her hair in a centre-parted fishtail braid with the ends left loose. The sleek updo will complement off-shoulder necklines, boat neck blouses, Chandbalis, and choker jewels.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Embracing minimalism, Aditi Rao Hydari opted for a simple yet elegant hairstyle. The actor wore the tresses in a centre parting, tied in a half-up and half-down style, with a few loose strands sculpting her face. She also decorated the hairstyle with a gajra. She wore the hairstyle for one of her wedding ceremonies. You can choose it for your wedding day, Haldi or mehndi ceremony.

Bhumi Pednekar

If you love Bohemian vibes, Bhumi Pednekar's hairstyle is your go-to look. While attending a wedding, the actor rocked a tightly braided, centre-parted hairstyle embellished with mirror-adorned shell-shaped hair accessories. The hairdo can be worn by brides-to-be for their reception ceremony or for wedding day if you plan on having a beach wedding.

Sonam Kapoor

Simple and elegant, this rose-adorned and centre-parted braided bun with front strands left loose to sculpt the face is meant for your wedding day. Sonam wore the hairdo for Lohri celebrations. This look will pair well with your traditional red bridal lehenga.