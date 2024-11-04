Priyanka Chopra to Ananya Panday, it's the season of ‘itsy-bitsy’ blouses: 6 looks to inspire your wedding wardrobe

Remember Priyanka Chopra's Diwali look? The actor wore a Sabyasachi saree to celebrate with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie. However, the highlight of Priyanka's look was the ‘itsy-bitsy’ blouse she wore with the nine yards. The internet loved the look, and you should too because it seems like it is a current festive favourite of Bollywood divas. As the wedding season approaches, check out 6 celebrity-inspired looks to take inspiration to build your wardrobe. Priyanka Chopra and Ananya Panday rock the 'itsy-bitsy' blouse.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka's plunging-neck satin blouse will add the perfect oomph factor to your ethnic look. The plunging neckline will help you flaunt a statement necklace, which you can further style with matching jhumkis, gajra-adorned hairdo, and show-stealing makeup.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday's bralette-style blouse features a plunging V-neckline, broad strap shoulders, and midriff-baring hem length. Like Ananya, pair the blouse with sarees, or you can opt for sharara pants or palazzo sets to steal the show at your best friend's sangeet.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's golden 'itsy-bitsy' blouse, which she wore with a plant-dyed saree, is the demure version of the style trend. Pairing the blouse piece with a semi-sheer organza nine yards like the actor will allow you to flaunt the stylish choli and the accessories, like a choker or kamar bandh, you pair with it.

Janhvi Kapoor

Sequin sarees have been a Bollywood favourite for the past few years! Here, Janhvi merges the trend with her blouse, which features a plunging neckline and a cropped midriff-baring hem.

Alaya F

Alaya F's tiny blouse comes decked in delicate embroidery matching the pre-draped saree, which turns it into a statement piece like the nine yards. So, invest in a delicately embroidered ítsy-bitsy' blouse that can turn into a highlight of your ethnic look during the wedding season.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani's love for the ‘itsy-bitsy’ blouses precedes the fashion trend. The actor is known for pairing her lehenga sets and sarees with super-cropped and decolletage-flaunting cholis. Here, she wears a simple bralette-style satin blouse with a halter neckline and a midriff-baring hem.