Katrina Kaif's gorgeous corset saree for Diwali is worth lakhs and can get you two iPhone 16 Pro: Guess the price

Katrina Kaif celebrated Diwali with Vicky Kaushal and shared the pictures on Instagram. The photos show the couple dressed in traditional ensembles. While Vicky complemented his wife in a black sherwani, Katrina looked gorgeous in a corset saree set by Manish Malhotra. Her nine yards come at a whopping price that can get you two iPhone 16 Pro. Scroll down to find all the details. Katrina Kaif wore a tissue saree on Diwali that is worth ₹ 2.75 lakh.

What is the price of Katrina Kaif's saree?

The Manish Malhotra saree set Katrina wore for Diwali festivities is called the Fuchsia Pink Tissue Resham Embroidered Saree Set. It is part of the designer's latest couture 2024 collection called Evara. Adding the corset blouse and saree set to your closet might burn a hole in your wallet as it is worth ₹2,75,000.

Katrina Kaif's corset saree set is worth ₹2.75 lakh.

Decoding Katrina Kaif's Diwali look

The fuschia pink Manish Malhotra tissue saree Katrina wore on Diwali features scalloped gold embroidered borders with intricate threadwork. The actor wore the semi-sheer nine yards in the traditional draping style, with the pallu placed on the shoulder in a low-torso-baring silhouette to show off the blouse.

To amplify the beauty of the simple tissue saree, Katrina wore it with a Resham embroidered corset blouse. The strapless top features a decolletage-baring neckline, floral design threadwork, a fitted silhouette, and structured boning. For accessories, Katrina chose a bracelet, a ring, and statement gold earrings decked in precious crystals.

With her silky, straight hair left loose in centre-parting and soft waves, Katrina chose a black bindi, a soft pink lip shade, smudged black eyeliner, darkened brows, rouge-tinted highlighted contours, glowing skin, and a hint of mascara on the lashes for the makeup with the ethnic ensemble.

About Katrina Kaif

Katrina is married to Vicky Kaushal. The two actors tied the knot in December 2021. On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupath.