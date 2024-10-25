What Katrina Kaif wore to Diwali parties over the years: First Diwali with Vicky Kaushal to regal Sabyasachi lehenga

Manish Malhotra kickstarted this year's Bollywood Diwali celebrations by hosting a grand bash at his home this week. Every year, celebrities host Diwali parties, and many celebrities arrive at the affairs dressed in impeccable ethnic looks. One of the best-dressed stars during all these parties is Katrina Kaif. Here's a look at her past Diwali looks. Katrina Kaif's dazzling ethnic ensembles for Diwali celebrations over the years.

(Also Read | Katrina Kaif looks beyond beautiful in pink saree as she takes blessings from Vicky Kaushal's mom on Karwa Chauth)

What Katrina Kaif wore to Diwali parties over the years

The yellow lehenga

Katrina wore this Devnaagri lehenga for one of the Diwali celebrations she attended last year. Decked in white floral embroidery, the bright yellow ensemble features a backless blouse, an A-line lehenga skirt, and a matching chiffon dupatta draped like a saree pallu. She accessorised the lehenga set with jhumkis, kadhas, and a ring. Hair tied in a messy bun, light mauve lips, and soft makeup rounded off the glam.

Floral patakha

Katrina Kaif's Diwali 2023 celebrations with Vicky Kaushal.

Katrina Kaif celebrated Diwali with Vicky Kaushal in a floral chiffon saree and sleeveless blouse by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The ivory drape features embellished borders and flowers embroidered in various shades. She wore the ethnic look with diamond bracelets, matching earrings, and rings. She left her hair loose, and for the makeup, she chose kohl-lined eyes, pink lips, and glowing blushed skin.

The golden diva

Dazzling in a Tarun Tahiliani couture, Katrina celebrated Diwali with her loved ones. The sequin, zari work, pearls, and lace embroidered chiffon saree draped Katrina's frame perfectly. She wore the nine yards with a matching half-sleeved blouse, statement Chandbalis, a dainty bindi, glossy pink lips, kohl-lined eyes, and darkened brows.

The Sabyasachi lehenga

Amidst a sea of sequins, Katrina Kaif embraced a muted yet traditional style at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party last year. The multi-coloured Sabyasachi lehenga features floral motif patchwork. She paired it with a full-length dark brown blouse and a tulle dupatta featuring a zari embroidered border.

First Diwali with Vicky Kaushal

For her first Diwali after marriage with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina chose a beautiful yellow sequinned drape with satin borders. She wore the saree with a matching satin blouse featuring a plunging neckline, broad shoulder straps, and a cropped hem. Her stylist, Ami Patel, chose a gold and Kundan kadha, jewel-adorned Chandbalis, darkened brows, pink lips, side-parted loose locks, and minimal glam to complete the styling.

The printed sharara

During Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party in 2022, Katrina and Vicky served couple goals in stunning ethnic looks. Katrina stole the show in a gorgeous red gharara set by Anita Dongre. It consisted of a sleeveless blouse, flared pants and a matching dupatta adorned with Anita Dongre’s signature floral print and accented with sequin work. With her hair styled in a fuss-free blow-dry, she rounded off her look with smokey eyes, glossy pink lips, a micro black bindi, and jhumkis.

The chiffon drape

Katrina attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali party in 2022, dressed in a turquoise green chiffon saree adorned with a silver embellished border. She paired the drape with an embellished blouse, jhumkis, a bracelet, minimal glam, and loose tresses.