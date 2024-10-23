Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash: Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday to Khushi Kapoor; what Gen-Z stars wore
Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, and other Gen-Z stars attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. See what they wore.
Celebrities brought their fashion A-game to Manish Malhotra's annual Diwali bash last night. The guest list included stars like Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Sharvari Wagh, Orhan Awatramani, Vedang Raina, and others. The Gen-Z stars wore head-turning looks for the party. Check out the standout looks and take inspiration for your Diwali bash.
(Also Read | Alia Bhatt looks most beautiful as she repeats her mehndi lehenga for Manish Malhotra's Diwali party)
What the Gen-Z stars wore for Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash
Suhana Khan
Suhana Khan chose a gorgeous red saree for Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. She wore a chiffon drape featuring dazzling red crystal tassels on the borders. A matching strapless corset blouse adorned with sequins and beads completed the look. Side-parted loose hair styled with soft curls, statement earrings, embellished heels, and minimal glam rounded off her Diwali party look.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor brought the disco to Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash in his signature sequin chiffon saree. The actor's nine yards were adorned with holographic shimmering sequins resembling a disco ball. She styled the look with a matching bralette blouse, gold block heels, a gold embellished clutch, a diamond necklace, earrings, glossy pink lips, striking glam, and centre-parted loose tresses.
Ananya Panday and Orry
Ananya Panday attended Manish Malhotra's bash with Orry. The two chose to twin in ivory ensembles. While Ananya looked gorgeous in a white net saree, Orry wore a chikankari kurta and flared silk pants with embroidered shoes. Ananya's drape comes adorned with pearl embellishments on the border. She wore the nine yards with a silk bralette blouse featuring crystal strings on the back and an embroidered bodycon underskirt.
Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina
Paparazzi clicked Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina arriving at the Diwali bash together. They twinned in black ethnic ensembles. While Vedang chose a sequinned velvet blazer, a bandhgala shirt and pants for the occasion, Khushi complemented him in a black saree featuring sequin embroidery and large circular sequins attached together to form a pallu.
Sharvari Wagh
Sharvari Wagh dazzled at Manish Malhotra's annual Diwali party in a black net saree and an embellished bralette blouse. She styled the traditional yet modern look with earrings, stilettos, side-pated wavy locks left loose, minimal glam, and rings.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.