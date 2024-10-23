Alia Bhatt looks most beautiful as she repeats her mehndi lehenga for Manish Malhotra's Diwali party

Alia Bhatt attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali party on October 22. The actor arrived at the star-studded with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt. A champion for repeating her wedding outfits, Alia delighted the internet as she chose to re-wear her mehndi lehenga for the occasion. Scroll down to see how she wore the ensemble this time around. Alia Bhatt repeats her mehndi lehenga for Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.

Alia Bhatt repeats her mehndi lehenga for Diwali bash

Paparazzi pages posted videos of Alia arriving at designer Manish Malhotra's grand Diwali bash on social media. The actor wore a pink lehenga set made out of approximately 180 textile patches for the affair. The snippets show Alia exiting her car while holding her sister's hands. The siblings then posed for the cameras. While Alia chose the embroidered choli and lehenga skirt look, Shaheen complemented the actor in a turquoise-green anarkali kurta set.

Alia Bhatt with Shaheen Bhatt at ManishMalhotra's Diwali party.

How did Alia style her mehendi outfit?

Alia chose minimal styling this time around. She accessorised the ensemble with gold and cut diamond Chandbalis, a matching ring, kadhas, an embroidered clutch, and gold peep-toe block heels. She tied her hair in a side-parted coiffed hairdo. Meanwhile, for the glam, the actor chose rouge-tinted cheeks, glossy mauve-pink lips, feathered brows, a hint of mascara, and glowing skin.

What's special about Alia Bhatt's lehenga?

Designed by Manish Malhotra, especially for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's mehendi ceremony, the lehenga reminisces about Alia's journey and depicts symbolic elements of her memories. “Inscribed through Kashmiri and Chikankari threads, the passionate 3000-hour intricate handwork of Mijwan women features a fuchsia pink lehenga and a blouse embellished in real gold and silver nakshi and kora flowers, and vintage gold metal sequins from Kutch,” the designed had revealed in an Instagram post.

Meanwhile, last year, Alia also repeated her wedding saree, designed by Sabyasachi, at the National Film Awards 2023 with Ranbir Kapoor.