Alia Bhatt rewears her Sabyasachi wedding saree for National Film Awards 2023 with Ranbir Kapoor. See how she wore it

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are among the many big names attending the National Film Awards 2023 in Delhi for her Best Actress win for Gangubai Kathiawadi. The couple flew from Mumbai today with Karan Johar, and the paparazzi clicked them at the Kalina airport. Pictures and videos of them arriving at the awards are circulating on social media, and fans are in love with the star repeating her wedding drape to collect her National Award. Yes, you read that right. Alia Bhatt rewears her Sabyasachi wedding saree for National Film Awards 2023. (Instagram)

Alia Bhatt rewears her wedding saree for National Film Awards 2023

Alia Bhatt arrived in Delhi with Ranbir Kapoor to attend the National Film Awards 2023. The star is winning the Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi with Kriti Sanon, who won it for Mimi. Alia rewore the elegant ivory embroidered drape designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee for the special occasion. Meanwhile, Ranbir complemented her in a black bandhgala blazer and matching pants set. Scroll through to see how Alia styled her wedding ensemble differently for the occasion, and steal inspiration from the star to repeat your wedding outfit.

Alia's ivory and gold Sabyasachi wedding saree has scalloped borders, intricate floral designs, and a long floor-sweeping pallu, which she draped on her shoulder and carried in one hand. She matched the six yards with a matching blouse featuring a plunging neckline, similar hand embroidery, half-length sleeves, and a cropped silhouette.

Alia accessorised the traditional ensemble with a gold and pearl choker necklace, matching earrings, diamond rings, and a floral gajra adorning her hairdo. Lastly, she chose a red bindi, nude lip shade, winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, blushed cheeks, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, and a dewy base for the glam picks. A side-parted messy bun gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Ranbir complemented his wife in a black bandhgala blazer featuring raised collars, front button closures, full-length sleeves and a tailored fitting. He complemented it with a white shirt, black straight-fitted pants, dress shoes, sunglasses, a trimmed beard, and a back-swept hairdo.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!