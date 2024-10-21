Karwa Chauth 2024: Katrina Kaif looks beyond beautiful in pink saree as she takes blessings from Vicky Kaushal's mom

Katrina Kaif celebrated Karwa Chauth last night with her actor-husband, Vicky Kaushal. The actor was joined by Vicky's parents, Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal. She wore a stunning pink saree for the auspicious day. Katrina Kaif gets blessings from Vicky Kaushal's mom on Karwa Chauth.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Karwa Chauth

Late night on Sunday, Katrina shared pictures from her Karwa Chauth celebrations on Instagram and wished her followers “Happy Karwa Chauth.” In the post, she took blessings from Vicky's mom in one picture. She also posted photos of her and Vicky posing with the entire family, solo clicks of her looking gorgeous in the tissue saree, and pictures of Vicky's mom doting on her. Later, Vicky reposted Katrina's pictures with the caption, “My whole world.”

Decoding Katrina Kaif's Karwa Chauth look

Katrina wore a blush pink tissue silk saree for Karwa Chauth celebrations. While red is the traditional colour for this Hindu festival's celebrations, married women often pick shades like pink, green, blue and more for their ethnic look. Katrina nailed her OOTD in the minimal shade.

The silk saree features intricate golden embroidery done in floral patterns and heavy sequin and gota embellished borders. Katrina wore the drape in traditional style, pleating the front neatly and letting the pallu fall from her shoulders.

Katrina paired the nine yards with a velvet fuchsia pink-coloured blouse. The sleeveless choli features a plunging neckline, a cropped hem, and a fitted silhouette. She accessorised the ethnic look with a single-strand diamond-adorned mangalsutra, gold polki and diamond bangles, statement rings, and dainty gold jhumkis.

Meanwhile, for the glam, Katrina chose feathered brows, a pink bindi, light pink glossy lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, sindoor, and glowing skin. She left her hair loose, styled in a centre parting with soft blowout waves, with the saree.