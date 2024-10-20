Sonam Kapoor steals the spotlight at Karwa Chauth with moon phases adorning her neck and stunning mint green lehenga

Fashion lovers, get ready to take notes because Sonam Kapoor has arrived! The 39-year-old actor is an absolute fashionista, and whenever she steps out, she never fails to turn heads. Recently, to celebrate Karwa Chauth, she made her way to her father Anil Kapoor's house, where he's hosting a grand celebration. Sonam Kapoor dazzles in a mint green ensemble for Karwa Chauth.(Instagram)

Along with Sonam, Bollywood celebs like Mira Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and many others are in attendance. However, Sonam stole the limelight with her modern twist on an ethnic saree look, proving once again why she consistently tops the style charts. Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Karwa Chauth 2024: Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Mira Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and others arrive at Anil Kapoor's house )

Decoding Sonam Kapoor's Karwa Chauth look

For her Karwa Chauth look, Sonam ditches the traditional reds and pinks, opting instead for a stunning mint green ensemble. Her saree-styled lehenga features a V-neck jacket blouse embellished with intricate embroidery, mirror work, and delicate floral motifs. She pairs it with a matching pleated skirt and a long cape, creating a harmonious and elegant silhouette. The dupatta, draped in a saree style, adds an extra touch of grace, making her look a complete showstopper.

She accessorises her look with a pair of statement multi-layered, three-piece moon-shaped earrings that extend down to her shoulders. On her wrist, she sports Kundan-embellished stacked bangles, while a matching potli bag adds the perfect touch of glam.

Her makeup was on point with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, a stroke of kajal, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, glowing highlighter, blushed cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. Her luscious long tresses are left open with a middle parting, cascading elegantly down her shoulders, while a delicate silver bindi on her forehead adds the perfect finishing touch.

About Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, particularly in North India. This year, it is celebrated on Sunday, October 20. On this day, married women follow a strict fast from sunrise until moonrise, offering prayers for the long life and well-being of their husbands.