Karwa Chauth 2024: Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Mira Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and others arrive at Anil Kapoor's house

Karwa Chauth is here! When it comes to festivals, no one celebrates quite like our Bollywood stars. This year, the festivities are taking place at Anil Kapoor's house, and Bollywood A-listers, including Raveena Tandon, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and many others, arrived exuding glam from head to toe. From stunning six-yards to ethereal traditional suits, their ethnic looks are a treasure trove of fashion inspiration. Let's take a look at who wore what. (Also read: Karwa Chauth 2024: Parineeti Chopra flaunts cute heart mehendi for Raghav Chadha, shares pics from lit-up Delhi home ) Stars dazzle in ethnic attire at Anil Kapoor's Karwa Chauth celebration(Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is known for her love of sarees, and her Karwa Chauth outfit was no exception. She dazzled in a striking red Banarasi saree adorned with intricate golden borders. Paired with a sleeveless V-neck blouse and a stunning kundan necklace featuring red rubies, she completed her glam ethnic look with elegance.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon chose to skip the saree and instead wore a stunning white anarkali suit embellished with detailed golden embroidery. She complemented her look with a contrasting red dupatta that had golden sequin borders and eye-catching statement earrings.

Mira Kapoor

Mira Kapoor's Karwa Chauth look beautifully combines style and grace. She donned a vibrant pink silk saree embellished with silver sequin borders. Paired with a matching printed V-neck blouse, she absolutely slayed the look.

Neelam Kothari

Neelam donned a vibrant rani pink kurta embellished with gorgeous silver sequin floral patterns throughout. She paired it with a matching dupatta and Kundan jewellery, perfectly completing her ethnic look.

Bhanava Panday and Maheep Kapoor

Maheep Kapoor opted for a minimal yet stylish look in a vibrant pink saree paired with a matching blouse, accessorised with a green emerald necklace. On the other hand, Bhavana wore a stunning purple anarkali suit embellished with captivating golden sequin embroidery.